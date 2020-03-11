alessandro-di-battista-again-dad:-«oops,-we-did-it-again»

A photo, as usual, brought with it the announcement of a second pregnancy. «Oops, we did it again», «Oops, we did it again», wrote online Sahra Lahouasnia , companion of Alessandro Di Battista . To accompany Britney Spears' quote, along with some hearts and a promise: “Little green bean, your older brother already loves you very much”, was a photo of a tummy growing and a child full of affection and wonder.

Sahra Lahouasnia , thirty-three of Franco-Algerian origins, shared a shot with a black tank top rolled up under the breast, little Andrea kissing her belly.

«Even one evening a few months ago … we stayed at home», relaunched, on his Instagram profile, the former leader of the 5 Star Movement, who in a video, complete with a balloon and colored confetti, revealed the sex of the unborn child.

Like Andrea , born in September 2017, the baby from Di Battista will be a boy .

