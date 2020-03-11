World

Alessandro Di Battista again dad: «Oops, we did it again»

nj March 11, 2020
alessandro-di-battista-again-dad:-«oops,-we-did-it-again»

A photo, as usual, brought with it the announcement of a second pregnancy. «Oops, we did it again», «Oops, we did it again», wrote online Sahra Lahouasnia , companion of Alessandro Di Battista . To accompany Britney Spears' quote, along with some hearts and a promise: “Little green bean, your older brother already loves you very much”, was a photo of a tummy growing and a child full of affection and wonder.

Sahra Lahouasnia , thirty-three of Franco-Algerian origins, shared a shot with a black tank top rolled up under the breast, little Andrea kissing her belly.

«Even one evening a few months ago … we stayed at home», relaunched, on his Instagram profile, the former leader of the 5 Star Movement, who in a video, complete with a balloon and colored confetti, revealed the sex of the unborn child.

Like Andrea , born in September 2017, the baby from Di Battista will be a boy .

READ ALSO

Alessandro Di Battista has become a dad

READ ALSO

Alessandro Di Battista: «Sahra and I helped by couples therapy»

nj

Related Articles

Hair Gel Market
January 28, 2020
13

Hair Gel Market Overview 2019-2026 by Major Key Players are L’Oreal International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, others

January 24, 2020
6

Global Automotive CVT Parts Market 2025 Touching New Levels | Comprehensive Study Segmented By Key Manufacturers : Magna International (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), JTEKT (Japan), NSK (Japan), Hyundai WIA (Korea)

January 23, 2020
6

Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2025 by Orbis Market Reports | Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Users- Hanjin Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) etc.

January 28, 2020
13

High Content Screening Market 2020 Global Business Scenario Analysis || Leading Players – Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Merck KGaA

Close