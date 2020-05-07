alessandro-politi:-“donating-plasma-after-coronavirus-is-a-great-act-of-love”

“Do you want to know the truth? Going to San Matteo in Pavia to donate my plasma and help save lives was for me the most beautiful thing in the world, it gave me a feeling of immense joy “.

On the phone, he has a really happy tone Alessandro Politi , the «Hyena» which after contracting the Coronavirus in a mild form in early March, and having tested positive for the virus for a long time 50 days, he decided to undergo the donation of his hyperimmune plasma in order to contribute to the healing of Covid patients – 19 hospitalized with serious symptoms.

He told the whole path and meaning of his new experience, and collected the testimonies of people who managed to overcome the most critical stages of the disease thanks to the donated plasma, in a video service for Le Iene, created together with Marco Fubini directly at the San Matteo di Pavia Hospital , where a cure is being tested for Covid patients – 19 which provides for the transfusions of hyperimmune plasma taken from healed people who developed antibodies, on patients who still struggle to overcome the disease, in order to stimulate a reaction to the virus.

At the second negative buffer, which finally sanctioned his recovery after a very long isolation, Alexander's desire to do something for those like him who must face this disease has sprung. “I had read in the newspapers about an experimental treatment with hyperimmune plasma of the subjects who had developed antibodies to the disease and I wanted to inform me: I contacted the Pavia Hospital and I proposed myself as a donor. The next day they came home to do a serological test and check the antibody titre present in the blood, an examination necessary to be able to prepare the sample, also because the concentration of neutralizing antibodies that kill the virus is very strong immediately after being cured of the disease , but over time it gets smaller. The minimum necessary for the donation is 15, in my case we were at 46. “

In practice, it is donated once or at most twice, when you have the antibodies that fight the virus directly, because they gradually decrease.

“The previous night I didn't sleep with emotion. My greatest desire has always been to be able to help others and this donation has allowed me to do it in the best possible way »says the conductor, 32 enne, who had to overcome a phobia to undergo the blood sample. “I did it not only to be able to help people who have had the same disease as me, but also because linked to this gesture there is a positive message addressed to all those who like me have always been afraid of needles. A donation allows you to obtain up to two bags of plasma, lasts about twenty minutes and is a simple and practically painless process. I, during the withdrawal I have not looked at the needles even once! I trusted the health personnel, wonderful people, who left me with a beautiful memory “.

And there is also a great example of a great example of altruism and co-responsibility. «After the service, hundreds of people wrote to me to express their appreciation and esteem for what I did. There were also a large number of young people, young people who watch carefully and who need positive examples, of models to believe in, “he says. “Here then, demonstrations like this become doubly important”.

Life-saving plasma therapy of the healed from Covid – 19 has no side effects, and there is only one assumption, namely that the plasma of the potential donor has actually developed an adequate charge of antibodies, in order to fight the virus once infused in the patient. Of the 50 people hospitalized at the Pavia Hospital, and treated with the transfusion of hyperimmune plasma, the deaths were equal to zero.

“With the plasma I donated, two bags of hyperimmune plasma have been created that can save the lives of two people,” Politi underlines. «What can be done more beautiful and simpler?»

At the moment, the protocol for hyperimmune plasma donations is active only in the hospitals of Pavia and Mantua, but will also start shortly in Veneto and Tuscany. The hope of many, however, is that it can soon be extended to all of Italy.

Coronavirus, there is a life-saving therapy with the plasma of the healed

The «Hyena» Alessandro Politi: «It is said that isolating oneself for 15 days are enough to prevent contagion "