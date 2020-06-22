alessia-marcuzzi:-target-side-b-from-«belfie»

Summer solstice 2020: a shot of the side b to scream of Alessia Marcuzzi celebrated the arrival of the hot season and shook the social media. The presenter 47 enne played with lights and shadows in a photo taken from the back to greet the summer, and the fans rejoiced. The star in perfect shape has definitely hit the mark with this image that has gained a shower of comments between followers and VIP friends, with about 240 likes. Among these are those of friends from the world of entertainment, Nicola Savino, Rudy Zerbi, Emma Marrone, Giulio Golia, Mara Venier, Cristina Parodi, Adriana Volpe, Elisabetta Canalis, Marica Pellegrinelli and Caterina Balivo who wrote to a friend: «Tomorrow can you take a picture of me too? Oh well, I already know the answer, you don't have that side b “

The image, only correlated by a blue heart, is the perfect introduction to a summer just begun and so desired by the Italians that to dive into a clear sky, in the open air and in the deep blue of the sea could not wait, after the long quarantine.

And if Alessia Marcuzzi, for genetic reasons, can show off a dizzying form, does not mean that those who do not have the same attributes must give up the pride of the side b. Indeed, in an era of body positivity and inclusive aesthetic models, what matters is to feel good and to help you reach the goal because not to resort to a beauty routine that also takes care of adiposity, is concerned with firming, smoothing and smoothing the skin of the back of any shape and size? Doesn't being body positive also mean being booty positive?

TREATMENTS TO INCREASE THE CHARM OF YOUR BOOTY

The buttock mask is among the news among the celebs for which the attention towards the side b it never goes down, think of Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Rihanna and of course, JLo. To help the trend we also put the skincare brands that offer them with collagen and vitamin B And which remove dead cells and excess sebum, replenish the epidermis and ensure a skin without the shadow of pimples and stretch marks. The booty masks have attractive packaging and like catches and a shutter speed of 10 / 15 minutes.

For those wishing to try the path of aesthetic treatments there is Cellu M6 Alliance, endermology technique that triggers the destacking of resistant and localized fats, such as the pads present in the buttock-femoral area, or a skin stimulation 100% natural and painless which eliminates the accumulated fat in specific areas, in addition it helps to sculpt the curves of the buttocks giving it a more rounded shape.

COLD AGAINST CELLULITE

Anti-aging effect for the backside is also obtained with the practice of cold which improves the quality of the skin, making it more elastic, fighting cellulite and burning calories. Kryoplanet of Treviglio, in the province of Bergamo was among the first centers in Italy to acquire a cryosauna 8 years ago. A real beauty clinic where you can perform individualized workouts using equipment such as the BodyShape , which allows you to get in just 30 minute tangible results on the improvement of the micro circulation of the lower limbs, on the reduction of excess centimeters, cellulite and water retention, and the RollShape which stimulates lymphatic circulation thanks to the continuous action of wooden rollers that go to massage the desired body areas. A real cure-all for those suffering from heavy legs, water retention and cellulite.

