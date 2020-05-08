alessio-boni:-“in-the-eyes-of-my-son-i-have-seen-eternity”

In this pandemic period Alessio Boni (every Friday on Rai2 with the replica of the successful series The Company of the Swan ) has been overwhelmed by conflicting emotions: on the one hand the extreme joy of having a son from his partner Nina Verdelli ( Lorenzo was born on 23 March), on the other the pain of his Bergamo , overwhelmed by the virus that took away his friends and his aunt Laura 66 years. « I experienced an extraordinary quarantine », confirms the actor connected via Skype, «extreme happiness was opposed to the tragedy of the moment, Sometimes I felt guilty about rejoicing over Lorenzo's grimace , while a war report was being drawn up in my city.

Sometimes happiness comes in the most insidious moments “.

As a new dad Boni has tasted a new form of love , “if you don't try it you can't understand it”, he confesses , «When Lorenzo was born I saw in his eyes a sort of eternity . I understood what Homer meant with the gods: passing on the fate of the future from father to son is a kind of immortality. I have a deep, powerful, ancestral exchange with him that changes day by day ». And in this continuous exchange the actor feels changed, “in reality it is the others who point it out to me, they say that they shed a different light “.

Even in this period of uncertainties we can speak of future in front of a new life. «I wish Lorenzo was of total freedom, I wish he was free in the world. We will not baptize him because we do not want to impose a creed on him , he will decide when he grows up ». And on the future of cinemas and theaters he says: «I was on tour with the Don Quixote and I was shooting the second season of The Swan Company when we had to stop for the emergency “, he says . «I believe that the sets, with due care, will reopen in a couple of months, it will take more time for theaters. I hope they are ready in November or December. However, we can dance, play and sing outdoors, always following the rules. I can't wait to see a movie in the cinema or a colleague on stage . I miss him, and I think so many people miss him. “

The pandemic, in its drama, led us to reflect on what we were. « Of the hamsters that we were running on a wheel », Boni describes and describes us, «in this stop period you can perceive the value of time and how fundamental it is also laze and get bored. How will we return to the vortex? I am curious. In two months I don't think people can change, “he reflects,” whoever is a shark remains a shark. My fear is that the emergency has widened the social divide “.

When the Bergamo actor returns to the set he will resume playing the “bastard ” and conductor Luca Marioni in the series The Swan Company : «In the second season Luca will change a lot and we will see his resilience , as it should happen to all of us right now “.

