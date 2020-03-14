alex-britti-#restaacasa-and-gives-guitar-lessons-via-streaming

Alex Britti #restaacasa but continues to play. In the midst of a coronavirus emergency, like many other artists, even the Roman singer-songwriter wants to do his part. The appointment is for Friday 13 March at 17: Britti will be the first artist to impart, from his Instagram profile (@alex_britti), live streaming guitar lessons.

And the 51 enne also speaks for a charity collection: it will be possible to donate #iodonodacasa to supportive number 45527 made available by the National Association of Italian Singers.

The value of the donation is 2 euros for each SMS sent by mobile phone. From landline, always at the number 45527, you can instead donate € 5 with TWT, Convergenze, Poste Mobile, while you can donate € 5 or 10 € from landline with Tim, Vodafone, WINDTRE, Fastweb and Tiscali.

The funds raised will be used to increase the resuscitation bed units (bed, respirator, pump, infusion, monitor), for the Coronavirus / Covid emergency – 19 of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan.

READ ALSO

Alex Britti: «Mina, an extraordinary joker»

READ ALSO

Alex Britti dad, the first photo of Edoardo