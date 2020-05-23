alex-del-piero-outside-the-hospital:-“in-the-usa-there-is-no-health-water”

The irony had been inevitable after the news of the hospitalization of Alessandro Del Piero for kidney stones in Los Angeles. For decades now, in fact, the testimonial of a mineral water advertised for its purifying qualities and the health problem (fortunately immediately resolved) has clashed with what has been promoted so far.

View this post on Instagram #ADP 10 A post shared by Alessandro Del Piero (@alessandrodelpiero) on May 21, 2020 at 9: 00 am PDT

With a video on Instagram, the former Juventus player reassured his fans . «Now I am fine, everything is ok and this little misadventure is always behind and ahead with great energy and smiles as I have seen on the web».

Then he answered with irony to irony: “Alas, my health water is not distributed in the United States … sin” .

View this post on Instagram The most beautiful human work is to be useful to others. (Sophocles) cit. #adp 10 #n 10 losangeles #enjoy #community A post shared by Alessandro Del Piero (@alessandrodelpiero) on May 22, 2020 at 2: 05 am PDT

Del Piero himself confirmed the hospitalization with a photo published by the hospital in Los Angeles where the former footballer lives: a selfie with a mask. «I still don't believe how a little thing only 3 millimeters can hurt so much», the ex black and white wrote on Instagram, explaining that the hospitalization was due to kidney stones, certainly not al Covid – 19.

