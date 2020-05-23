World
Alex Del Piero outside the hospital: “In the USA there is no health water”
The irony had been inevitable after the news of the hospitalization of Alessandro Del Piero for kidney stones in Los Angeles. For decades now, in fact, the testimonial of a mineral water advertised for its purifying qualities and the health problem (fortunately immediately resolved) has clashed with what has been promoted so far.
With a video on Instagram, the former Juventus player reassured his fans . «Now I am fine, everything is ok and this little misadventure is always behind and ahead with great energy and smiles as I have seen on the web».
Then he answered with irony to irony: “Alas, my health water is not distributed in the United States … sin” .
Del Piero himself confirmed the hospitalization with a photo published by the hospital in Los Angeles where the former footballer lives: a selfie with a mask. «I still don't believe how a little thing only 3 millimeters can hurt so much», the ex black and white wrote on Instagram, explaining that the hospitalization was due to kidney stones, certainly not al Covid – 19.
