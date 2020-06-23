Alex Zanardi, the post of his son Niccolò: «Come back soon dad, I'll wait for you»

A tender post, that keeps alive the hope. The son of Alex Zanardi , the young man Niccolò , published on Instagram a thought addressed to father athlete , victim on 19 June of a handbike accident in Pienza and now hospitalized in serious conditions i at the Polyclinic of the Scotte, in Siena : «Come on dad, I'll wait for you, come back soon », wrote on 22 year old , who hadn't shared anything on his page for nearly five years.

«All of Italy is at the side of your family », some users comment. «Your father has a great strength , he will do it again this time», replies a other follower. Zanardi, in fact, as early as September 2001 had fallen victim to a terrible crash on the Lausitzring slope, in Germany , where the his car was hit in the center by that of Alex Tagliani : an accident in which he lost both of the lower limbs .

«I wanted to stop running , the thought he always returned to that damned impact “, he told the Corriere della Sera the same Tagliani. «When I have n met again Zanardi, the year following Toronto , everything changed for me: I saw that joked , told jokes, I felt felt lighter. I hope he can overcome this too, he has an extraordinary strength and a beautiful family who wait up”.

Meanwhile the medical bulletin from the Tuscan clinic speaks of stable conditions : the awakening from pharmacological coma will be considered not before the next week. At his side his wife Daniela and his son Niccolò, precisely: «Everyone says that my father ( four golds at the Paralympics, ed ) is an example as a sportsman », wrote the boy long ago. “I think he is an example as a father “.

