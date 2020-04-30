alex-zanardi-to-italy:-“it-is-a-new-journey,-we-can-face-it”

«It is a new journey, we can face it» . These are the words of Alex Zanardi at the end of the thirty seconds which BMW has decided to pass on on air as encouragement in the planning phase of the country's restart. Of course, it's never nice to spoil the ending of a video. But when Alex Zanardi is involved, the conclusion can only be one: face the change and turn it into a new beginning .

They are not words written in the wind. Why Alex Zanardi, after the serious accident of the 2001 , in fact, is the best example of the model walk the talk , that is, do what you say. He started running again. He has become an athlete. He has won several Olympic medals and world titles. He has conducted television programs on national networks. He became a public figure and was awarded Commander and Knight of the Italian Republic.

That's why after so many car models, BMW takes Alex Zanardi as a man model to follow. An individual who has proven that he never gives up on change. A person like all of us who managed to turn problems into a new beginning. An example of how life goes on and how are the human models that we choose to show us the way to start again .

«The fact that I have had to fight some difficult situations in the course of my life does not mean that I like this type of struggle» – explained Zanardi – «But for sure, every time you overcome a problem in your life, you develop new tools . Once the experience is behind you, these tools can eventually remain in your luggage to overcome other problems that you will inevitably have to face during the journey of life. “

For this reason, in the video, the narrative voice of BMW tells the best model to be inspired by and opens the way for a new journey to undertake , with an open vision towards the near future, visually represented from the BMW Concept i4 , which prefigures the new electric model expected for the next year.

The film is already visible on the BMW website homepage. Following, as well as on the web, the campaign will be on air on BMW social channels and on TV. A little curiosity. The video was partly self-produced directly by Alex Zanardi. The rest of Zanardi's images are instead taken from the docu-film 50 X Rio produced by Enervit.