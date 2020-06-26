alexander-and-gabriel-of-sweden,-the-new-photo:-“our-special-place-for-strawberries”

Summer in Sweden is the most popular season. Endless days of light to spend in the open air and without going too far, this year more than ever, due to Covid emergency – 19. Even the royal family, thus, does its part to invite the Swedes not to move too much and rediscover the beauty of the area. So they wrote via social Carl Philip and his wife Sofia sharing a beautiful shot starring the two children , Alexander , 4 years old, and Gabriel , that on 30 August will turn 3.

“We will share some of our special strawberry places where we will spend the summer” (the “strawberry place”, smultronställe , is a place only for a few, which tends to be kept secret, ed ), wrote the princes from Södermanland County in southeastern Sweden, one of their favorite stops at this time of year. Carl Philip and Sofia, who recently celebrated five years of marriage, sharing a series of unpublished shots of the wedding via social media, on this occasion they preferred to give the whole scene to their two children, who since last October no longer enjoy the title of “Royal Highnesses”, as well as the children of Madeleine, third son of the king (Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne).

Alexander, Gabriel and their cousins ​​remain princes definition that will not be extended to any spouses or passed on to their children. The reason? To ensure that they can live a free existence, without any kind of obligation towards the crown. There are, in reality, also economic reasons. The family has grown a lot in recent years and it is not said that no other children can arrive. Already a few years ago the matter had been dealt with by the Parliament, which did not consider it necessary to pay many members of the royal family to carry out official assignments. Will be the children of Victoria, Estelle and Oscar, to inherit burdens and honors , with good peace of all, while the rest will be free. Days still very far away.

For now, everyone is enjoying the summer at home, although usually, in August the family moves to the French Riviera , where King Carl Gustav has a beachfront villa. At the moment the taxes are still tight. Sweden, moreover, paid dearly for the renunciation of the lockdown, and many things are still to be defined.

