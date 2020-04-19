alexander-of-sweden-turns-4-(while-mom-sofia-works-as-a-volunteer)

Four candles for Alexander of Sweden . The royal Scandinavian baby, son of Carl Philip – second son of the king Carl Gustav – and of the princess Sofia , is celebrated on Instagram with a tender photo published on the family profile . Long blond hair, light eyes, delicate features : the child receives the compliments of the users social networks, which notice how mom and dad left their mark .

Carl Philip, class' 79 , was included in the magazine Forbes in 2008 between “20 most beautiful young royals », while Sofia Hellqvist, five years younger than her husband, is an ex model and TV showgirl . The two began dating in 2010, in 2014 the official engagement has arrived and the 13 June 2015 the coveted wedding : «We fought and in the end love won “, He declared.

Yes, because according to reconstructions of several local newspapers, it seems that Sofia took some time to be accepted by the Royal family. Blame for a past in the world of entertainment , in fact, but that was actually only a part of his life . For example, he has always had a passion for volunteering : he has done so since very young, in Africa , and she started again in these days.

During the emergency coronavirus , in fact, the princess completed an intense online training program and then showed up at the hospital of Stockholm for help. With all due respect to his two children: Alexander, in fact, and the little one Gabriel (2). To both, at the behest of grandfather Carl Gustav, the title of “Royal Highnesses” has been removed : «They will remain princes, but released from obligations ».

They can therefore be free to take any way they wish , without any duty towards the Swedish royal house. Alexader can smile .

