alia-shawkat,-brad-pitt's-special-friend-(who-denies-love,-but-…)

Alia Shawkat broke the silence. “I'm not dating Brad Pitt,” said the actress, who was given as an alleged new Oscar-winning flame last November. “Brad and I are just friends,” he explained later, weaving the plot of a plot that, however, did not fully convince the fans of the couple.

Shawkat and Brad Pitt would have met through a director, Spike Jonze. And there, in the encounter dictated by chance, the relationship that was then misunderstood by the press would be born.

«Brad and I became friends and he introduced me to his group of acquaintances. Everything grew from here, “explained the actress, complaining about the labels that the magazines then attributed to her. “It was all a:” We don't understand, this girl is strange, she is so different. Why would they go out together? “. This happens: you get too close to the king of dance and, all of a sudden, those around you change your attitude. “Who is this bitch?” , she wonders, “said Shawkat again, painting an ambiguous picture.

In the words of the actress, thirty one years old, most have read a good dose of resentment. Almost that it was not the insinuation that offended her, but the doubt of a journalism that immediately compared her to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Alia Shawkat replied with the piquant tone of those who don't want to go for the second choice , a tone that has little to do with laughing at what a friend would say is ready to resize the scope of a love.

READ ALSO

Brad Pitt: «I am single, very single»

READ ALSO

Brad Pitt, that's who Alia Shawkat is, the umpteenth alleged girlfriend