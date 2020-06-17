alice-campello-and-alvaro-morata-celebrate-three-years-of-marriage

Summer 2020 will not be a season of VIP weddings, many who have decided to postpone not to give up a party in style , but nothing can scratch the anniversaries and emotions of seeing yourself happy in the photos of your most exciting day. Today it is up to Alice Campello and Álvaro Morata to relive the wedding, celebrated three years ago in Venice, in the church of the Redeemer, in Giudecca.

“Three years. I only say thank you for making your life turn around me, to respect me and always put me first and to live for me.

I love you! Happy anniversary Santo Alvaro. You are the best dad and husband in the world, “Alice wrote, sharing some photos of that day with the followers, most of which have never been seen. In the end, even a moving video, shot during the exchange of promises.

Álvaro, for his part, replied with a photo of today, which portrays them happy family together with his twin children, Alessandro and Leonardo, born in July 2018. «Happy Anniversary Alice. You are our pride! The best of our life. I love you so much”.

The family is about to grow again, there is another boy on the way, who will be called Edoardo. «The search for the little princess continues, with the three musketeers. We are very happy “, had announced the influencer via Instagram last April by publishing a shot with the belly just mentioned.

A good story, theirs, which started right on the web. It was 2014, Alice already had a good following on social media and Álvaro wrote her a message. « I didn't know who it was, so I have it asked my parents. My dad told me to stay away from footballers. But inside I felt that there was something that pushed me to answer. One morning I did it and after a week we met in Milan », she would have told later in an interview. A real love at first sight. From that moment on they never broke up and today they couldn't be happier than that. Even social media can sometimes act as a cupid.



