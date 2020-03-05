Alice Campello celebrates between balloons and kisses (in Álvaro Morata)

A cascade of balloons and many smiles: so Alice Campello celebrated her 25 years, close to her husband Álvaro Morata , football player in strength at Atletico Madrid known at the time when the Spaniard played with Juventus. “Thank you for surprising me every day and for making me feel the most loved woman in the world,” wrote the Venetian model on Instagram, publishing some shots of her special day together with her husband, who did not spare himself in romance, giving her a very special dedication.

«Happy birthday, my princess, you are the best thing that has happened to me in life, I have to thank God for having you because you put intelligence in my follies, madness in my gray days and above all you make me live the life I have always dreamed of with the person that if I had had pen and paper I would have drawn. I love you madly ». The footballer accompanied his words with a series of shots that portray him together with Alice, married in 2017 in Venice.

The couple have two twin children, Leonardo and Alessandro, born in July 2018 and now preparing to enlarge the family. “We will be five”, Alice and Álvaro wrote again via social network less than a week ago, announcing the good news to the followers. It is not known yet if another boy or girl is on the way, it is certain that the twins are already becoming familiar with their future (or future) playmate, kisses on Mummy's tummy have become a good habit. All that remains is to wait for the happy event. For now we celebrate Alice's birthday, all in pink.

