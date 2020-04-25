all-crazy-about-lipstick-nails,-or-lipstick-shaped-nails

Repetita iuvant , always the same things help , says the Latin proverb. It is not always true, especially when it comes to manicure, a beauty ritual in which the desire to change is on the agenda. If staying at home, therefore, you have noticed that your colored nail polishes are not giving you more emotions, try to change the shape of the nail. The trend is now the lipstick nails , or the lipstick nails . Technique created by the Korean Eun Kyung Park ( aka @nail_unistella ) consists of filing the pointed edge of the nail obliquely.

A shape is thus obtained which recalls that of a freshly bought lipstick.

It is evident that to create the lipstick nails it is necessary to have quite long nails, typical of a stiletto or rectangular manicure, for example. In fact, it is often easy to make them on gel, paper or acrylic reconstructions. And then being a particularly versatile form, it adapts to many nail art And extravagant colors.

The Instagram @ s user 20. Eun , for example, chose a minimal version of the lipstick nails with a nude and glossy finish.

The Ora Nail Spot beauty salon in Nairobi, Kenya, has a completely opposite approach and uses neon colors to create psychedelic curves on the nails.

The nail artist @nailsbymimit, however, has chosen to decorate her lipstick nails with an “ice effect”, a motif that is very reminiscent of the shine of white quartz.

