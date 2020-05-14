all-“outdoor”,-with-the-proposals-for-the-summer-of-maisons-du-monde

Feel like summer and living outdoors? In 2020, the creativity of Maisons du Monde takes flight with eight new collections. Carefully selected articles in the name of functionality and design, for intriguing ideas dedicated to the garden, terraces and balconies.

Inspired by distant worlds, the Exotic collection aims to recreate even at home the exclusive environment of a hotel in the tropics where the protagonists are a rest bed made with branches in full jungle style , for a Robinson Crusoe-style siesta, and the delicate light of the lanterns to brighten the night.

We definitely change mood with the Contemporary line, where the charm of the essential lines stands out on a turquoise sky, where the sea merges with the horizon. The inimitable style of the villas on the French Riviera characterizes the furnishing accessories.

Leaving the marine scenery, we arrive at the Classic Chic collection: a garden with well pruned boxwoods and lawns, where you can walk or relax on comfortable armchairs and large sofas and chaise longues, surrounded by wrought iron gazebos and kiosks where you can have a drink.

But also those who have a simple terrace or balcony must not deprive itself of the cheerful and carefree atmosphere of summer thanks to the Small Spaces collection which includes brightly printed cushions inspired by the South seas, planters for aromatic plants , tables and umbrellas in mini format for open air breakfasts and aperitifs.

For those who have a little more space there is the line of sun loungers, deck chairs, beds canopied, hanging armchairs … so that you can relax in the sun in total serenity. Particularly rich and varied is the range of sofas and sofas, to spend pleasant summer evenings and welcome relatives or friends, and tables and seats to dine outdoors by the gentle evening breeze, admiring the sunset or looking for shooting stars.

In the gallery above the Maisons proposals du Monde for a summer of design, but also of comfort.

