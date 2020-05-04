all-patients-with-covid-19-develop-antibodies-to-coronavirus

This is the confirmation that serological tests can help find infected patients, and those who have already contracted and defeated the disease. And, probably, also that whoever heals becomes immune to the virus (and therefore it will be possible to obtain a vaccine against Covid – 19)

(image: Getty Images)

The aura of mystery that surrounds C ovid – 19 finally begins to thin out. It is possible to become immune to the disease once healed . Or at least, it is finally certain that it develops specific antibodies against the virus. A normal process in the case of almost all known infectious diseases, but which could not be taken for granted in the case of such an elusive enemy. The credit for the discovery goes to a Chinese research team, which published on Nature Medicine the results of a serological study on 285 patients, in which it is demonstrated by the first time that all patients (at least among those analyzed by researchers) develop antibodies, or more precisely immunoglobulins specifications , against Sars-Cov-2 during the course of the disease. A ray of light, which rekindles hopes on at least two fronts: the reliability of serological tests , and the possibility of developing immunity to the virus (and therefore also of being able to make a vaccine ).

The researchers recruited the 285 patients in three Chinese hospitals, subjecting them to serological tests to look for the presence of antibodies specific produced in response to Sars-Cov-2 infection using one of the available serological tests, the Mclia kit developed by the company Bioscience Co. Tests revealed that immunoglobulins

were produced in all patients G (o IgG ) specifications for the virus within 17 – 19 days from the appearance of the symptoms of the disease, while for another group of immunoglobulins, called immunoglobulins M (or IgM ), it took 20 – 22 to be produced by the maximum number of patients, equal to 96, 1% of the participants in the study.

Acronyms apart, how to interpret these results? First, they demonstrate that the serological analyzes can help identify virus positive patients who escape from the swabs: the researchers in fact tested others 52 people with suspicious symptoms of C ovid – 19 are negative for at least twice in the most common tests that seek the presence of viral rna . Four of these patients tested positive on the test for antibodies , and only one of them finally tested positive for a subsequent buffer. For three patients the disease was therefore identifiable only with the search for specific antibodies.

Continuing their analysis, the researchers also tested other 164 people suspected of having contracted the virus due to a close encounter with a patient Covid. 16 of them had had a buffer positive , and in all these also serological tests have confirmed the presence of the infection. Another seven were negative al buffer , but they presented immunoglobulins for the virus. A data that confirms the usefulness of tests for antibodies in surveillance epidemiological , and which could indicate that about 4.3% of contacts with a patient (7 patients on 164 in the study) cannot be identified with the tests for the search for rna viral , but is positive using serological tests for antibodies.

The second relevant aspect of the study, perhaps even more important, is the confirmation that the 100% of patients develop a immune response during the disease. In particular, all the patients studied developed immunoglobulin G following contact with the virus. A type of antibody that is produced in a late phase of the immune response , and therefore usually it is used as a diagnostic element to identify people who have encountered a virus during a now resolved infection, or who are perhaps in the asymptomatic phase of the disease. It is therefore a confirmation of the possibility of identifying the healed with a laboratory test, essential to confirm the usefulness of studies epidemiological with which to verify the real number of people who have already contracted Covid (and therefore calculate the real lethality of the virus), to predict more precisely the possible evolution of the epidemic, and why not, think of something similar to a license of immunity for illness.

In this sense, research is not enough to confirm that people who have encountered the virus actually become immune to a second infection. Or even less to understand how long this immunity could last. In the case of viruses similar to Sars-Cov-2, such as Sars and Mers, the survivors obtain immunity to new infections that lasts at least 12 – 24 months. The same happens in the animal models of covid, but this too is not enough to confirm that the patients recovered from the new coronavirus are truly immune to the disease. With the new study, a further step is taken: having verified the presence in all patients of immunoglobulins G the chances of immunity to the virus developing further. It is in fact antibodies products produced in the most advanced phase of the immune response to pathogens, and usually are related to the development of long-term protection.

For how many clues accumulate, however, it will be difficult to obtain proof, until some research will be able to demonstrate directly that the presence of antibodies in the blood is connected to the immunity against new infections. Not surprisingly, the WHO in recent days has decided to take a position, with a report in which it is emphasized that the adoption of patents , passports or other certificates of immunity towards covid is currently devoid of scientific basis. The reasons cited by the experts of the World Health Organization are two. First of all, the accuracy of the serological tests must prove extremely high before we can think of using them to decide who is no longer at risk of contracting the disease. I fakes positive are always lurking, and in this case they are particularly probable since of coronavirus humans there are at least six of them, and in those who have encountered one of these viruses in the past (common possibility given that four coronavirus humans are the cause of normal colds ) there are high chances that tests will confuse antibodies for viruses so similar to each other (in English it is called cross-reactivity).

The second reason, of course, is that there is a lack of evidence to show that we have antibodies to covid that it is truly immune to new infections. The development of immunity against a pathogen is a very complex process, in which too many factors come into play to be able to infer the result based solely on the development of specific antibodies during an infection. To make matters worse, there is the fact that coronaviruses, like influenza viruses, have the annoying tendency to escape adaptive immunity , i.e. the immunological memory that protects us from diseases such as measles and chickenpox if we have encountered them in the past. This is the reason why the flu vaccine needs to be reformulated and repeated every year to be effective. And since Sars-Cov-2 is part of this typology of pathogens, it is impossible to say if and how much it may last immunity to new infections. There are also some reports of patients who have developed covid symptoms again weeks after an initial recovery. Worrying indication, which to be honest can perhaps be explained more easily by thinking of a reactivation of a dormant virus or exacerbation of symptoms, rather than the complete impossibility of developing an immunization against Sars-Cov-2.

Leaving aside the license of immunity , which would present quite a few problems also and above all from the ethical point of view since (regardless of the intentions of the person proposing it) it would represent inevitably a form of discrimination, the real hot topic regarding the possibility of developing immunity against covid is that of vaccines . For one to be able to make one, our body must obviously be able to immunize itself against the new coronavirus. The hope is that this is the case. At that point we will have to understand how to produce, distribute and administer the vaccine to billions of people around the globe. A challenge difficult to imagine even on a national scale, which (willy-nilly) we will have to understand how to deal with it in due course.