all-the-beauty-products-i-tried-in-quarantine-(and-i-hadn't-done-it-before)

If you are a knowledgeable procastrinator, this is the time to try out novelties and beauty tools that do not fall within the essentials of everyday life and, in terms of patience and time needed, exceed also the mental predisposition required by a mask, in the face or on the hair.

Let's talk about beauty rituals that undermine automatisms and require awareness. After the useful and necessary do-it-yourself that has forced us to learn how to remove the semi-permanent nail polish by ourselves, to cover the regrowth and to fix the grown fringe, it's time to try our hand at the cosmetics that lie in our bathroom compartments and that we bought took from a momentum of enthusiasm that never followed.

MY FIRST TIME WITH THE SOLID SHAMPOO

Enclosed in its cork container, the solid Lush shampoo had been sitting in a drawer for several months. Small, similar to a stick of butter, fragrant and with dried flower petals on the surface. Since entering my bathroom, I have run out at least two packs of shampoo, yet I have always left it there, the victim of my mental laziness. The new always requires effort before turning into a habit. Then came this quarantine which, along with so much negativity, also brought with it some opportunities: for example, enjoying the simplicity of the things we always had before our eyes. So, one evening, I finally tested it. I wet my hands, started foaming it and then massaged it on my hair. The sensation was immediately familiar because the product turns into a normal shampoo that gives more foam than I expected … just try it!

I BOUGHT A JADE ROLL ONLINE

The jade roller are one of those beauty tools that are also worth placing in the bathroom as furnishings. In these days of lockdown I am neglecting the trick and the fact of always being at home does not help the bags under the eyes, which seem even more evident. So I wanted to try something that brightened the skin without having to apply a primer or foundation. So then I ordered the pink quartz roller, the most suitable to stimulate the microcirculation, drain and deflate the face. I chose that of Angela Caglia, the Hollywood skin guru loved by many stars. The best way to use it is by first applying a serum or oil and then off with the self-massage following the instructions that are in the package. There are many beauty rollers online, of different types and prices, but to be sure of the real benefits, the quartz or jade stone must be real. Proof? The price is a good method to make a selection, then, once you have received it, you can check if the stone always remains cold: if it is of good quality you will not need to put it in the fridge to increase the deflating effect.

THE PRE-SHAMPOO: THE STRAIGHT TO USE IT

About a couple of years ago, I tried a pre-shampoo without reading the instructions. I applied it generously to all wet hair as if it were a conditioner, only then to desperately call my hairdresser because I could not remove it even after several washes. Pre-shampoo is not such a simple product and is very different from a mask. First of all because it is applied on dry hair and then because it is necessary to know how to dose the quantity well.

During the quarantine, I decided to try again to give my hair a dose of nourishment and extra cleaning. This time, however, I asked Marco Rizzi, owner of the Namu Hair salon in Milan , for advice. He, who saved me the other time when I already imagined myself with my hair cut to zero to solve the beginner's mistake. «Pre-shampoo is the phase of the hair ritual that is basically more bypassed because it takes longer than the usual cleansing and hydration process. It can have a texture in oil or gel and is applied to dry hair before shampooing with a shutter speed from 2 to 20 minutes. Simple delicate gestures are needed: for a hair to be restored, the product is distributed from the tips to the roots. While starting from the skin if the goal is to rebalance a scalp that is too rich in sebum “, explains Marco Rizzi. “For example, Huile d’Alès from Phyto, is a water-based vegetable-based oil that gives brightness and softness. In this case, the roots, length and tips are gently massaged for a few minutes and then the product is left on for 15 minutes or even the whole day. ” Attention to doses , because pre-shampoos have a very high concentration of active ingredients: “The doses are related to the amount of hair, better not to abound because the products are very concentrated, a few ml are enough. In addition, they should always be rinsed thoroughly and to avoid residues I recommend massaging them with a few drops of warm water “.

THE HAIR SCRUB

The scrub for the scalp is a pre-shampoo treatment, especially useful for those with oily or fine hair. It is important because it reactivates the microcirculation and oxygenates the skin. It has a purifying function, it helps to remove excess sebum, polluting particles and excess product. It should be done once a week, just like the body scrub, and it is the first gesture for healthy hair at the roots and with a luminous effect on the lengths. The self-massage is as pleasant (almost) as that of your trusted hairdresser.

