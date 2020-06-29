all-the-colors-of-f1-against-racism:-from-the-black-of-mercedes-to-the-rainbow

Farewell to silver. The color of Mercedes for the Formula One season 2020 is black . The world champion team wants to send a message against racism and from the first seasonal Grand Prix that takes place on July 5 in Austria, after the postponements for Covid, will wear completely black. The first driver to engage in the fight against racism was the driver who is the first driver of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton , only color representative in the Circus and reigning world champion.

«In recent weeks the Black Lives Matter movement», writes the team, «has shed light on what still needs to be done to combat racism and all forms of intolerance. We too have learned from it to build a new future ». Mercedes goes on to say that it is aware of the steps still to be taken in a sector where only 3% of workers belong to ethnic minority and just 12% are women. «We must find a new approach to reach areas of society and new talents where we still do not arrive».

«Racism and discrimination must have no place in sport and in the world in general. But we have a duty not to remain silent. We want to use our voice the F1 platform to support respect and equality . Our livery is a message addressed to people to push them to act, “explained the team.

Lewis Hamilton, who has long sided with the movement Black Lives Matter and has criticized the world of F1, has repeatedly appealed: «I have experienced racism on my skin and on that of my family and friends, I speak with my heart when I cry for change. I thank the board of directors of Daimler, the whole team, for understanding my passion and for making such an important commitment “.

On the cars of Hamilton and Bottas, in places usually reserved for sponsors, slogans such as “End Racism” and “WeRaceAs One” , “We run as one, we are all the same”, the slogan, accompanied by a rainbow, that Formula One has chosen as a way of representing the battle for equality. It will be on all cars and in all teams.

Formula One supports in this way the campaign against racism , but also those who have worked in the front line against Covid – 19. The first race of the world championship will be entirely dedicated to those who faced the pandemic. Among the hypotheses there is also that the drivers kneel beside the cars to show their closeness to the movement against racism.

There will be no public to sell them in Austria , due to the anti Covid rules, but the images will do as always around the world. The following Sunday, the 12 July, is replicated on the same circuit , one of the few usable in the world. This is also a novelty for Formula One that has had to adapt like everyone else.

