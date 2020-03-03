all-the-joy-of-jessica-biel,-who-celebrates-(in-pajamas)-the-birthday-with-justin-timberlake

The news of her sighted faithlessly in the streets of Los Angeles, in the last hours had made the rounds of overseas gossip newspapers, but on the ring finger of Jessica Biel everything is as always and the gossips who would necessarily want her in crisis with her husband Justin Timberlake have necessarily had to beat a retreat in front of the last, beautiful photos of the couple.

The occasion is special, the 38 th birthday of the former star of Seventh Heaven, celebrated with the family on March 3. A birthday in pajamas, Jessica told on Instagram by publishing some photos of his awakening, pampered with his favorite breakfast, flowers and a beautiful cake.

Her husband Justin, the architect of everything, has promised not to sing her a happy birthday, but the surprise was very much liked and successful. «Thank you, wonderful human being, for truly listening to me and for organizing my kind of party. And thank you all for your happy birthday », her words.

He has not yet replied, at least publicly, and it is not said that he does, it is certain that it has taken a lot of effort to make everything unforgettable for Jessica, by her side since 2007. The last few months have not been easy for the couple. Blame him, who on the set of Palmer, Fisher Stevens' film in the making, had been spotted hand in hand with actress Alisha Wainwright. The photos had soon been around the world, so much so that Timberlake had felt obliged to an audience mea culpa via social media.

“A few weeks ago I made a mistake – but I would like to be clear – Nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior », said the singer. “This is not the example I want to give to my son. I apologize to my incredible wife and family for putting her in such an embarrassing situation, and I want to focus on being the best possible husband and father » .

No important repercussions on the relationship between Justin and Jessica, husband and wife since 2012 and a son, Silas Randall, born in 2015. The episode, however, although not a storm, was not even a trivial matter. «Nobody wants to leave anyone, certainly has left some effect, undermined trust» , said a source close to the couple in the aftermath of the event. Fortunately, everything seems to proceed as always. Valentine's Day has arrived and the two actors have not spared themselves in romantic dedications. Jessica's birthday photos tell of a serene family, without shadows or outstanding accounts, which goes on with mutual trust.

READ ALSO

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel start over from Silas

READ ALSO

Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright hand in hand

READ ALSO

Justin Timberlake apologizes to his wife Jessica Biel: “I had drunk too much, but nothing happened”