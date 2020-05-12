almost-reunited-boyfriends,-love-on-the-border-between-umbria-and-marche

170 km (Rome-Preci). 2 earthquakes. 403 days in San Benedetto del Tronto. 62 days of quarantine. It is a story of great numbers that between Ilaria and Nicolas , engaged couples from different regions who are joined, according to what the latest government decree, but they are in different regions and therefore still unable to see each other.

What did they do? They traveled the distances that still separate them and placed themselves at the point of minimum distance: the border between Umbria and Marche . “Almost re-joined” she wrote on Instagram posting the photo of the two of them at the point where the territory of one region ends and that of the other begins.

Ilaria Cortellesi, from the Marche region of Arquata del Tronto, and Nicolas Giordani, Umbrian from Preci, 25 years both had not seen each other for two months. They decided to do it in the only way possible without violating any decree, each remaining in their own region. The appointment was given between Forca di Presta and Castelluccio di Norcia: a hug, a kiss and a photo . Then everyone at home.

“After the earthquake we only needed the health emergency, our relationship in these years has been really put to the test”, said Ilaria who studies international linguistic mediation at the Sapienza University in Rome. «I lived in the small hamlet of Capodacqua before the earthquake, then as displaced people we moved to a hotel in San Benedetto del Tronto . The roads were all interrupted and Nicolas was forced to take a huge tour to reach me by the sea, it took more than two hours. Then came the time of the reopening in time of the Umbrian Three Valleys and the San Benedetto gallery and so our meetings were marked by a sort of curfew, under penalty of not being able to return to their homes “.

She was the one who posted the photo and she never imagined the popularity of the shot. There have also been requests to go on TV. You refuse. This is his story at Resto del Carlino . «The story between me and my boyfriend, Nicola Giordani, was born in high school in Norcia. I frequented I attended accounting, he surveyors. We actually got engaged at the beginning of the university I attended in Rome. The meaning of the photo is all here: after passing 170 kilometers away from Preci in Rome, two devastating earthquakes and over a year of my “exile” in San Benedetto because of the earthquake damage to my family's house we thought we had seen everything. The solution would be the wedding , many have told us, but we are still too young. And then for this year it is impossible and in 2021 it will be up to those who were to get married this year. In short, before 2022 there is no mention of it “.

