ambra-angiolini:-«max-allegri-and-i,-a-traveling-love»

An itinerant love. Ambra Angiolini back to talk about his love story with Massimiliano Allegri, after spending the separate quarantine: «I live in Brescia with my children, Leonardo (13) is Jolanda (16), he instead between Turin, Livorno and Milan “, tells the presenter during” interview »by Maurizio Costanzo. «We meet around. We are itinerant, which is also the beauty of our history “.

A relationship that has been going on since 2017 , two years after the end of the long relationship with Francesco Renga : «It was a great love, I was very jealous of him »Confides Amber. «He has always been a man very desired , very desired. We are now neighbors ». For the sake of their two children, precisely, while Allegri has Valentina and Giorgio , had respectively with the ex-wife Gloria and the former partner Claudia .

So, after confirming that you are « in love with Max »(with whom during the isolation she remained in contact with« old-fashioned calls »), Amber also opens a window on its past and on the relationship with Gianni Boncompagni , creator of that “It is not Rai ” that the presenter saw despite having just 15 years: «I have always given him you, I didn't want to have any kind of confidence “, remember.

«With him, as with all the men in my life, I had a somewhat enigmatic relationship . I was afraid to talk to us because I never knew what to say : I always felt stupid », adds Amber, today 43 enne . «Just before ch and left (in 2017), we met and he told me of the things that, with his irony and his fake detachment, he would never have told me. I took an immense gift from that meeting “.

Amber, finally, dedicates a thought to her professional projects : «I don't know what I want to do when I grow up, I really like writing. The First May Concert I managed to sign it as an author and the thing that excited me most was seeing in the main titles “ written by Ambra Angiolini ““, he concludes. « My heart started. If someone encouraged me, I would try. Maybe are better than elsewhere “.

On the sentimental projects i remains a question mark: fans hope that one of the couple's next meetings around Italy , may take place near an altar .

Ambra Angiolini: quarantine in Brescia (and phone calls to Max Allegri)

Ambra Angiolini, quarantined birthday