ambra-angiolini:-the-return-to-normal-in-the-first-post-covid-shooting

The wardrobe, the white background, the tripods and the translucent panels. Phase 2 restarts, in compliance with safety standards, also for artists who choose to be photographed after weeks of lockdown, when it was not clear what future would have awaited us and if the dream industry would resume in long or short times. One of the first to inaugurate the “return to normal” is Ambra Angiolini who, between little stars deposited on the floor and social distancing, posing for Julian Hargreaves , one of the most photographers loved by Italian and international stars, who chooses the actress for her first post photo shoot .

In the Milanese studio of the photographer, the initial circumspection slowly gives way to the professionalism of the experts, to that need to start again so urgently and so necessary also through normal changes of clothes and plastic poses that Hargreaves suggests to Amber for his portfolio. Masks, sanitizing gels and safety distances are guaranteed among all staff members , but it is also fascinating to see how you familiarize yourself with the new situation by exercising your habit, striving to understand that for some time this will be the new code that we will have to adopt in the near future.

Browse gallery

«The work has started. We had an enthusiasm that we were going crazy: we necessarily wanted to go back to work and we did it “ Amber explains between a change of clothes and the other, joking with Hargreaves on the correct pronunciation of the word «sanitizing»: «You won't get to Phase 3, like this» jokes the actress crossing her arms and laughing as hard as I can . Phase 2, on the other hand, also restarts from small things, with the hope that the situation will completely settle over time.

