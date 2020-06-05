World

Ambra Angiolini: the return to normal in the first post-Covid shooting

nj June 5, 2020
ambra-angiolini:-the-return-to-normal-in-the-first-post-covid-shooting
Ambra Angiolini: il ritorno alla normalità nel primo shooting post-Covid

Browse gallery

Ambra Angiolini poses for the master Julian Hargreaves in the first post-Covid photo shoot: between masks and sanitizing gels, between translucent panels and little stars on the floor, here is the (slow) return to normality

The wardrobe, the white background, the tripods and the translucent panels. Phase 2 restarts, in compliance with safety standards, also for artists who choose to be photographed after weeks of lockdown, when it was not clear what future would have awaited us and if the dream industry would resume in long or short times. One of the first to inaugurate the “return to normal” is Ambra Angiolini who, between little stars deposited on the floor and social distancing, posing for Julian Hargreaves , one of the most photographers loved by Italian and international stars, who chooses the actress for her first post photo shoot .

In the Milanese studio of the photographer, the initial circumspection slowly gives way to the professionalism of the experts, to that need to start again so urgently and so necessary also through normal changes of clothes and plastic poses that Hargreaves suggests to Amber for his portfolio. Masks, sanitizing gels and safety distances are guaranteed among all staff members , but it is also fascinating to see how you familiarize yourself with the new situation by exercising your habit, striving to understand that for some time this will be the new code that we will have to adopt in the near future.

Browse gallery

«The work has started. We had an enthusiasm that we were going crazy: we necessarily wanted to go back to work and we did it “ Amber explains between a change of clothes and the other, joking with Hargreaves on the correct pronunciation of the word «sanitizing»: «You won't get to Phase 3, like this» jokes the actress crossing her arms and laughing as hard as I can . Phase 2, on the other hand, also restarts from small things, with the hope that the situation will completely settle over time.

READ ALSO

Ambra Angiolini: «Max Allegri and I, a traveling love»

READ ALSO

Ambra Angiolini: «My salvation? Volunteering, courage and all my loves “

nj

Related Articles

May 6, 2020
2

Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Analysis by Top Leading Player, Key Regions, Future Demand and Forecast upto 2026

DVI Connector Market
April 6, 2020
4

DVI Connector Market 2020-2023 Study & Future Prospects Including key players BELKIN, CE-LINK, Sony, Nordost, Panasonic, Tripp Lite, etc.

May 9, 2020
7

Polyurethane Synthetic Leather market 2020 Global analysis, opportunities and forecast to 2024 | By Top Leading Vendors like Alfatex, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Industrial, and More…

Corporate LMS Market
April 13, 2020
10

Latest Updated Report on Corporate LMS Market 2020-2025| by Major Companies- Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, SAP, Skillsoft

Close