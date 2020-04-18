america-ferrera,-pregnant-at-the-time-of-coronavirus:-«the-strength-of-us-mothers»

«While this child grows inside me and I c I find myself finding the my breath in fear and the unknown that this time carries with me, I think of all of you other mothers, ready to bring a new life in this world”. America Ferrera , hands placed on an uncovered belly, he shared his concern via Instagram, the fear inherent in the second pregnancy, announced in a time long gone, without Coronavirus or precautionary measures to keep us away.

«And I also think», he wrote, «To all those women who, from generation to generation, over the centuries and across borders, have put and are still putting world life in such extraordinary and frightening circumstances.

Life is a miracle and every mother makes it possible through her own strength and power “, continued the actress, closing her short post with an appeal for courage . «Hold on, moms! We will do it », the ex forced online Ugly Betty , thanking her husband Ryan Piers Williams, with whom, in 2018, had the eldest son, Sebastian.

View this post on Instagram 25March2020 🌈 Yesterday was the birthday of a great myth and right on the notes of “My love, I am enough Large arms Large hands I will have for you my cold breasts you will not No, you will not tremble You will not tremble .. “♥ ️ ..you were born, my Isabel .. 🌹 Nobody would have believed that we would have faced such an important moment alone, without your dad, without the family and friends, but I must say that we did really well … The previous birth was not easy, and yet everything was apparently so beautiful outside … yesterday, on the way, while my dad was accompanying me, it was all very strange, empty streets , deafening silence and I was trembling at the idea of ​​having to face everything alone .. ..But it was a wonderful birth with music, with an almost all female team and it went very well, you were born, joy and light of that we needed💪🏽💕💪🏽To pretend nothing about what's going on out here is impossible, but for 24 h I didn't think about it and it was beautiful..🎈 I thank my husband @christianvieri who took care of me and Stella to the last, enduring me for my constant paranoia for fear of childbirth .. 😢 I thank all the friends who supported me with messages and calls before and after … a giant thank you goes to the my super gynecologist @francovicariotto and his wife because in addition to being two great professionals they have once again proved to be family people … (relationships that go further) The whole team from midwives, to anesthesiologist, nurse, women, mothers, but before all human people who showed me all their great affection in a moment where my true affections could not be present💕 #welcomeIsabel #mammabis #papabis #stellinabigsister 💕 G thanks thanks thanks 📸 @andreavarani A post shared by Costanza Caracciolo🍒🇮🇹 (@costy_caracciolo) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11: 23 am PDT

La Ferrera, in the days of Coronavirus, wanted to give vent to thoughts and fears, shared online by other known mothers. In the aftermath of the birth, Costanza Caracciolo was to reveal how frightened she was at the idea of ​​giving birth to little Isabel without Bobo Vieri next to her. «I was trembling at the idea of ​​having to face everything alone», she wrote on Instagram, while Katy Perry, pregnant with her first child, she has given up seeing her parents for fear that they could endanger her health and that of the baby she is carrying.

READ ALSO

Bobo Vieri and Costanza Caracciolo, the first family portrait with Stella and Isabel

READ ALSO

The announcement of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: “she is a little girl”