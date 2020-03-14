“american-gigolo”:-(also)-richard-gere-becomes-tv-series

That American Gigolo could become a television series it was heard, the first time, in 2014. So, the hypothesis of a quality miniseries has been dreamed of. Something that, with a few accurate bets, could find Julian Kaye, mix romance and drama again. But nothing has been done about the project, which the years should have given substance to. Other revivals took precedence, other remakes have been made. And of American Gigolò we returned to talk only in March 2020, when Showtime gave the order to produce a first episode of the tv series.

The US network, the same as Dexter , by Billions and Homeland , has put into operation a pilot, in which the part of Julian Kaye is entrusted to Jon Bernthal.

Jon Bernthal

The actor, seen in The Walking Dead and The Punisher , will have the burden of playing the one who , in 1980, had the face of Richard Gere . Kaye, the Adonis of Los Angeles got caught up in a pseudopolitical mess, will not, however, be the man of the past.

Bernthal, who shares the colors with Richard Gere (only), is aged eighteen . Eighteen years spent in prison, paying for a murder never committed. Returning to live in a city, Los Angeles, which seems not to recognize him, Kaye will have to find out what is hidden behind the events that led him to jail, while trying to reconcile with Michelle, his true love.

