«amici-19»:-the-first-evening,-between-sardine-and-«cold-showers»

No dancer to escort them and no background music to welcome them: the boys enter the studio paralyzed by emotion and wearing black shirts that explain to us that this year is getting serious and that no Artistic director will take up their defenses in the event of an open war with the judges. Welcomed by the warmth of the studio audience, one of the few «spared» by the coronavirus, the ten protagonists of this edition of Friends bring with them a new awareness, a spirit that makes them feel exposed before a commission that does not know them and has never dealt with them.

To accompany them in this new evening adventure, which starts about a month earlier than in previous years, is, however, Maria De Filippi who, as the holder of the rights of the program, indulges herself and changes the cards on the table again: no more teams, no more coach and immediately into a ranking that sees the boy in tenth place automatically out of the race.

It starts with an atmosphere that winks at the Sanremo Festival, with the “highlights” that are burned immediately to attract the attention of the spectator who in recent months has ignored the afternoon broadcast on Canale 5. In fact, Mattia Santori, Jasmine Cristallo and Lorenzo Donnoli delle Sardine entered immediately: keeping faith with the commitment perpetrated by permanent guests such as Roberto Saviano, the militants are the spokesman for a message of tolerance and beauty, the need to “not remain immobile” and not to ride the fear that someone uses only “to obtain consensus”. Meanwhile, the images of a kiss between two women, of migrants rescued by an NGO and of Greta Thumberg waving a slogan in defense of the environment: themes that politics touch on her, but do not face her in the chest as someone feared eve of the airing. Then comes the turn of the phone call of Luciana Littizzetto , who, as well as at What time does it , intervene from his home in Turin due to injury, and start finally the race. Many guests who welcome Maria's invitation and agree to duet with the singers vying for the title: from Emma Marrone to Ermal Meta, from Ghali to Alessandra Amoroso, from Elisa to J-Ax . For the rest, the names in the jury choose the path of moderation except for Loredana Bertè , one of the few to break the mold.

To Francesco he says it is “scholastic and flat” while to Martina, eliminated in just over an hour from the beginning of the first episode, she explains that “she complained too much in the rehearsal room”. In short, if someone wants to emancipate themselves from the absolute superlatives that the commission often reserves to reassure the kids, Bertè is definitely the name to focus on. Beyond the elusiveness of the regulation, which between televoting, traffic lights that wink at the Corrida and judges called to express themselves alone, what makes Friends a program to remember is certainly the sacredness of the ritual : from the shirts to access at the second episode which are kept inside a glass case as if they were a sacred relic to the professors who, a bit like in the last afternoon, put themselves in a game in a segment dedicated exclusively to them. His name is Amici Prof and serves above all to ease the tension of the race, an «over» moment on an «under» evening. To be arbiters of a race judged, this time, by the boys are Al Bano and Romina, fresh from appearances at the Sanremo Festival: respecting the initial predictions, Stash wins and Rudy Zerbi takes a shower of frozen water on his head . A divertissement that does not break the rhythm but which, on the contrary, makes everything more enjoyable. Some flaws, however, Amici still carries it behind: like Cannito and Vessicchio who, like two years ago, are put on the “var” and hardly ever intervene. A bit of a shame, especially because Vessicchio, in each shot, gathers more consensus than half the parterre of guests.

