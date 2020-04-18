-amsg4you:-the-piece-by-mikaela-shiffrin-for-barilla,-on-april-20th-live-on-instagram

Give a show on the ski slopes, and now with her guitar and her voice the champion Mikaela Shiffrin also transmits emotions on Instagram. Among the sports most active in promoting fundraisers to overcome the coronavirus emergency, she also dedicated a song to all those who are on the front line to help us overcome this moment, and in particular to those who continue to work despite the cris i to get the food we need on our tables . It is titled # AMsg4You , is a song dedicated to Italy to which it is very attached, with special thanks to the employees of one of the largest companies in our country: Barilla . We will be able to listen to her with her on

on 20 April, at 18 , when Mikaela will sing him live on Instagram (@mikaelashiffrin). It will be a particularly special live show, because after her song the Olympic champion will also answer five questions from among those proposed by the community.

«# AMsg4You is a message to my Barilla family» said the skier when she revealed her song for the first time on social media, thanking «the heroes who are now doing a great job »putting the needs of the community before their own to produce pasta and many other products. «We are with you – says the song – even if we are separated. We will hug and together we will make it “.