amy-schumer,-who-changed-her-son's-name-because-it-sounded-like-the-word-“genital”

Almost a year after welcoming their first child, Amy Schumer revealed that she and her husband Chris Fischer had to change the name of the pupo . Because they realized that pronouncing it sounded too similar to the word “genital” . Speaking during his podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith , with the co-hosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett and Keith Robinson, Schumer said: “Girls do you know that our son's name has officially changed? It is now called Gene David. First it was Gene Attell . But we understood that, accidentally, we had christened our son “genital” ». Australian actress Claudia O'Doherty, a guest of the podcast, admitted: “My mother had pointed this out to me. He told me: Amy called her son “genital”. And he was right! “

Amy and Chris had chosen the first name of their son , Who came into the world on May 5, in homage to Gene Wilder , died in 2016. The second was instead a tribute to comedian Dave Attell , a great friend of the couple. By deleting it, the two replaced it with David. So the homage to Attell does not disappear and in addition the child has the same second name as the maternal grandfather , Gordon David Schumer: “Two rocks” , commented on the Schumer.

Amy and her husband, in short, when they realized that the name chosen for their child was involuntarily embarrassing, they ran for cover. Other star children, however, will grow up with decidedly bizarre names . Chosen on purpose, for various reasons, by VIP parents. Do you want to find out which ones? Browse the gallery above.

