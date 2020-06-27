an-advanced-alien-civilization-could-indeed-extract-energy-from-black-holes

A team from the University of Glasgow has experimentally demonstrated Roger Penrose's theory of the possibility of extracting energy from black holes: it was enough – so to speak – to twist the sound

(image: Getty Images)

Somewhere in the Universe there may indeed be an alien civilization very advanced which uses black holes as energy plants , as fifty years ago proposed – between the serious and the facetious – the British physicist Roger Penrose exposing his theory that it was possible to extract energy from the rotation of the black holes. Here, this idea, at the time a mere speculation, today was demonstrated experimentally by a team of researchers from the ' University of Glasgow . How to simulate a black hole in the laboratory? Twisting the sound .

The Penrose theory

The idea that energy could be extracted from the rotation of black holes came to Penrose in 1969 . The physicist theorized that an object placed in the ergosphere (the outermost part of the event horizon) took on negative energy. By splitting it into two parts, one half can be given to the black hole while the other can escape from his grasp by stealing even some energy from its rotation. It was just a speculation at the time, a hypothesis that seemed impossible to prove and an eventuality that however, humans could not have exploited for obvious technological limitations . And we still can't, but maybe aliens do.

A couple of years after the physical Yakov Zel'dovich he went back to Penrose's theory claiming that it could be proven with an experiment here on Earth using light waves twisted ( twisted waves ). These, hitting a metal cylinder while rotating at the right speed, would have been reflected with greater energy torn from the cylinder rotation for rotational doppler effect . Too bad that, counts in hand, the metal cylinder should have rotated at a minimum speed of a billion times per second . And even today our best engineers would not be able to create such conditions.

From light to sound

That of Penrose therefore seemed destined to remain a theory for a long time to come. But at the University of Glasgow they found a much easier way to recreate in the laboratory (obviously on an infinitely small scale) the effect predicted by the two physicists: the key was to pass from light to sound, using sound waves twisted at low frequency. Definitely more practices to manage on Earth.

As they explain in the article published on Nature Physics , the researchers built a small speaker ring from which the sounds twisted were emitted and directed against a rotating sound-absorbing foam disk . Behind the disc they placed microphones to record the passing sound waves: if Penrose was right the frequency and the The amplitude of the waves passed through the disk should be different from those that had outgoing from the speaker ring.

“The linear version of the Doppler effect is familiar to most people since the phenomenon that occurs when the the tone of an ambulance siren seems to increase as it approaches the listener but drops as it moves away ”, he explained Marion Cromb , who conducted the experiments. “It seems to get up because the sound waves reach the listener more frequently as the ambulance approaches, and less frequently when the ambulance moves away. The rotational doppler effect is similar, but is limited to a circular space. Twisted sound waves change their tone when measured at the level of the rotating surface. If the surface rotates fast enough, the frequency of sound can do something very strange: it can go from a positive to a negative frequency and, in doing so, stealing some energy from the rotation of the surface “.

As can be appreciated from the video (below) made by scientists, as the speed of the disc increases the tone of the sound decreases until it is no longer audible, but then goes up again until it exceeds the initial value, with an amplitude up to to 30% greater compared to the original sound from the speakers.

“What we heard during our experiment was extraordinary” , added Cromb . “The frequency of the sound waves is shifted to zero while the spin speed increases. When the sound restarts, it is because the waves have gone from a positive frequency to a negative frequency. Those negative frequency waves are able to draw part of the energy from the spinning foam disk, becoming more noisy in the process, just as proposed by Zel'dovich in 1971 “.

In addition to the enthusiasm for finally being able to prove a half-century-old theory, scientists believe that this success will open several other doors to scientific exploration. “We look forward to seeing – commented Daniele Faccio, head of the research project – how we will be able to study the effect on different sources such as electromagnetic waves in the next future”.