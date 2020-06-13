an-all-italian-summer:-7-travel-ideas-for-the-restart

Antonella Machet's project is called Tweet and Travel Loves Italy and was launched on his Instagram profile during the Covid emergency – 19 in support of the small realities of our country. Those who need to unite to make their voices heard.

How the network of 20 family-run accommodations . With the hashtag # slowstayinitaly unites Italy, from north to south , to encourage holidays on the national territory . Discovering lesser known sights and authentic hospitality.

A little effort on the part of everyone, because, as you know, the costs are many, but we have to start all together. And then there are those who reserve rooms and swimming pools for exclusive use . Or who gives dinners with local products in the shade of olive trees .

«For several weeks there has been talk of proximity tourism. It will still take months before returning to normal. I think this is the ideal opportunity to discover the beauties near home . Those we often don't visit because we think they are always there waiting for us. The smaller villages and the charming Bed & Breakfasts immersed in nature. The creations of Italian artisans and brands. Wonders are everywhere, just knowing how to grasp them “says Antonella Machet.

His blog is dedicated to modern dreamers and globe-trotters. In search of conscious journeys, authentic gestures and slow rhythms: «A holiday to be unforgettable does not need much, but certainly many emotions». In the Gallery above you will find 7 ideas of this style and 7 offers designed for the restart!

(Cover photo: B&B Le Molina © Tweet and Travel)