an-experiment-on-heparin-against-coronavirus-is-underway:-it-could-“deceive”-it-and-save-lives

AIFA has given the green light to a new clinical study to reduce mortality from Covid – 19: a group of patients will be administered the low molecular weight heparin anticoagulant in therapeutic doses

Not only prevent but also treat . It is the hypothesis that makes its way among the experts, who believe it is plausible that to administer heparin with low molecular weight ( a known anticoagulant ) to patients with symptoms Covid- 19 serious can help both ward off fatal complications , such as thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms, and to defeat the infection by trapping the virus . Based on in vitro evidence supported by clinical observations and studies in China, Aifa has just approved the trial Inhixacovid 19 , which will involve 300 patients in 14 Italian institutes , to evaluate safety and efficacy of the anticoagulant administered at different dosages in the course of the disease.

A virus trap

The low molecular weight heparin ( enoxaparin ) is already recommended by WHO and the main guidelines for the treatment of patients with Covid – 19 enticed. The immobility , combined with the hyperinflammation and to the damage to the vessels induced by the virus, in fact it increases the risk of developing coagulation problems (thrombosis, embolisms) for which protocols already prescribe the administration of anticoagulants at preventive doses .

The new Inhixacovid trial 19 wants to ascertain whether enoxaparin can also have a therapeutic effect in patients, if administered in medium-high doses .

Some studies in vitro , in fact, have shown evidence that the new coronavirus binds to heparan-sulfate , a molecule found on the cell surface and which is used by the virus as a handhold and then penetrate into them. In the same way, the virus seems to bind to the endogenous heparin.

Hence the idea of ​​being able to deceive Sars-Cov-2 by administering exogenous heparin as a substrate: the pathogen binds to heparin and does not infect the cells.

I study

The experimentation, coordinated by Luigi Viale of the University of Bologna and director of the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit of the Sant'Orsola-Malpighi Hospital, will involve 300 patients Covid – 19 in 14 Italian institutes and the drug will be provided free of charge by Techdow Pharma, the Italian branch of Shenzen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group which has already promoted clinical trials in China.

To the 300 patients involved in the trial will be administered once a day biosimilar enoxaparin subcutaneously: 200 patients will receive the prophylactic dose (the one already recommended in the guidelines, i.e. 4 thousand IU), while 100 patients will receive higher doses , potentially therapeutic , up to 10 thousand Iu based on body mass.

“Unlike other drugs used off-label” , specified Filippo Drago , director of the operational unit of clinical pharmacology at the Aou Policlinico Vittorio Emanuele of Catania, “enoxaparina has a benefit / risk ratio however favorable since its effectiveness against thromboembolic phenomena in these patients is greater than any adverse effects “.

“Another important piece of our therapeutic armamentarium towards Covid – 19 enters the clinical trial phase, which is more necessary than ever to better understand its role and applicability “, commented Viale . “We are grateful to Aifa for this swift approval, which will allow the centers involved to start working to demonstrate the rationale for this scientific hypothesis. We need to quickly acquire evidence and therefore we must work within clinical trials, associating our intuitions and hopes with the necessary methodological rigor “.