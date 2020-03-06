an-expert-explains-how-to-“read”-the-blood-stains-on-crime-scenes

We hope that nobody should ever have to deal with it, but a patch of blood can say a lot: here senior analyst Matthew Steiner explains the tests and interpretations that emerge at the crime scene

If we think of the crime scene as a book, blood stains are certainly the words that tell us the facts. However, you need to know how to interpret them well to get to understand what really happened. Here Matthew Steiner , senior analyst and long-term investigator , explains what the assessments are that the experts they do when they find themselves analyzing the different types of bloodstains on the crime scene .

There are various levels of complexity, also because of course the stains are not unique, much less always fall on the same materials. In some cases the blood is on one surface and can pass to another surface: it is a type of test, the latter, very interesting, which immediately helps to understand some things. The nuances are very precious: the feathering effects helps to interpret the movements in the crime scene and resembles that of a brush stroke on a canvas ( hence the name). It can be present in various forms and tells if the suspect, for example, has dragged the victim. We must also pay attention to the bubbles present in the blood (if there are any) or for example to the presence of empty spaces, even where there are many spots.

Steiner also explains what are the security measures that the experts use in the workplace to protect themselves and at the same time not to contaminate the scene of the facts. We wish you never to find yourself in a crime scene, but just in case, now you know how it works.