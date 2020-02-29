an-italian-will-lead-an-international-team-against-rare-appendix-cancer

The Accelerator Award promotes medical research programs in Europe. For Italy it is part of the Airc Foundation. This year, among others, awarded the Italian doctor Marcello Deraco, who will lead an international study on a rare tumor in the appendix

(photo: Getty Images)

On the occasion of the thirteenth edition of the Day of rare diseases , Saturday 29 February, Cancer Research UK, Airc Foundation and Fundación Cientifica – Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (Aecc), present seven innovative projects supported with more than 32 millions of euros overall in the last edition of the call Accelerator Award , which is aimed at promoting five-year international research programs based on scientific cooperation between institutions and scientists from the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. The selected projects will develop new tools, platforms and infrastructures to accelerate the progress of cancer research , including on rare cancers, pathologies for which specific therapies and dedicated drugs are often lacking.

Among the seven programs that have won the prestigious award, one is led by the Italian Marcello Deraco , head of the peritoneal cancer department at the National Cancer Institute of Milan. The professor will lead a new study on pseudomixoma peritonei, a rare tumor that originates from the appendix, with the dual objective of developing a new prognostic index and identifying drugs capable of attacking the pseudomixoma. The project sees the main centers dealing with this disease at work in the three countries involved , of which four in Italy, and can count on a total investment of over two million 600 thousand euros . The other six programs will involve eight groups overall and will also be active in our area.

To develop a new prognostic index, the researchers of the Deraco team will analyze the DNA and RNA of the tumors of 200 patients already operated on in the past and of 400 patients who will be operated on in the next five years. The biomolecular characteristics of the pseudomixoma subtypes thus identified will allow to better classify patients, also suggesting possible therapeutic targets. Precisely to identify drugs capable of attacking pseudomixoma, we will proceed using small tumor fragments to create organoids, or cell cultures in three dimensions that reproduce the characteristics of the disease as early as possible. The various drugs will then be tested on these crops.

What are rare tumors

A tumor is defined as rare when its spread is extremely limited, that is, when it affects less than six people each 100 thousand per year. In addition to the rare, there are also so-called exceptional tumors because, although being common forms, they occur in completely unexpected parts of the body or present unusual histological variants. But it is essential to clarify immediately that rare does not mean incurable : for some types effective treatments already exist, while for other malignancies no. In this case, although the therapeutic strategy may prove more complex, it does not mean that these cannot be cured.

Numbers in Italy

The Airtum report on rare tumors in Italy of 2015 describes 198 neoplasms of this type, classified in 14 homogeneous groups based on clinical characteristics and possible reference specialists. Most of these tumors, i.e. 72 percent, it is extremely rare in less than one case per million people. However, the rarity of each disease does not translate overall into a low number of people affected: out of four cancer patients, one has a rare tumor . Overall, it is estimated that in Italy the patients are around 900 thousand and approximately 89 thousand new cases registered every year.