an-italian-wins-a-one-million-picasso-with-a-given-ticket

The winner of a charity contest that brings her home a Still Life of Picasso is Italian, worth one million euros. The draw was made by the Christie’s auction house. Each ticket cost 100 euros and the lady received one as a gift. Fundraising totaled 5.1 million euros with 51 thousand tickets sold between France, the United States and Switzerland.

🍀 Et la gagnante est… Merci à tous et toutes pour votre partiicpation. 51 140 billets ont été vendus pour financer… Posted by 1 Picasso 100 euros on Wednesday , May 20, 2020

The work that was at stake is an oil on canvas from 1921 which represents a glass of absinthe and a newspaper on a table.

Measure 23 for 46 centimeters. The painting was made available by the Monegasque billionaire and collector David Nahmad .

The charity lottery was organized by the French association Aider les autres to help the NGO Care for the construction and restoration of wells, washing plants and toilets in villages and schools in Africa. Aid that will improve the lives of more than 200 thousand people in Madagascar, Morocco and Cameroon.

The project will last 5 years and also has other objectives. «All over the world», the website says, « women and girls pass by 200 millions of hours a day to collect water . In addition to the colossal waste of time, they are at risk because they walk alone along insecure paths. Girls are also more likely not to go to school because of a lack of hygiene, especially during menstruation. By providing clean water, we will increase the school attendance of thousands of girls “.

The commitment is to drastically reduce the diseases transmitted by water in 150 villages simultaneously create thousands of jobs in construction and maintenance. “ Picasso would have loved an operation like this, because he was very involved in humanitarian and social causes ,” said the organizer of the Peri Cochin sale. “Everything was delayed because of Covid, which however made it clear to us how important clean water is, without which you cannot wash your hands”.

