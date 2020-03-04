an-online-puzzle-to-help-(play)-the-development-of-antivirals-against-coronavirus

On the Foldit platform you can try to solve the Sars-Cov-2 puzzle by drawing a molecule that blocks the virus's ability to infect cells

(image: Cdc / Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM – This media comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Public Health Image Library (PHIL), with identification number # 23312 )

We have available the genetic sequence , the three-dimensional image and also a 3D map on the atomic scale of the spikes ( spike ) of the crown of Sars-Cov-2, those protein structures that allow it to infect cells. In short, we have everything we need to develop weapons against the new coronavirus. Many researchers are already at work.ì, but the more you are the better it is . For this reason, the University of Washington has launched on Foldit (a platform designed to collect user contributions in research about proteins) a new coronavirus-themed puzzle: draw the best molecular condom possible that, hooding the crown protein of the virus, the prevents it from entering the cells – a type of antiviral , in short.

Projects with the highest compatibility scores may come produced from the U.S. University's Institute for Protein Design and tested.

Today we're calling on YOU to help design antiviral proteins against #coronavirus: https: //t.co/ecqJmpXaj8 The most promising solutions will be manufactured & tested at the Institute for Protein Design (@UWproteindesign) in Seattle. #CitizenScience #COVID #COVID 2019 #citsci pic.twitter.com/TsknpmwCyN – Foldit (@Foldit) February 28, 2020

To try to solve the puzzle you don't necessarily need to be a scientist, but a little bit of familiarity may be needed. As we read on Foldit, players will have to draw a new protein that binds to the side chains of the binding site virus with cells, to block interaction with human receptors . The contacts must be many, with different hydrogen bonds. You also need many secondary structures (helix or leaflet) and a wide core . Only in this way can a high compatibility score be obtained, indicating that the new protein will bind correctly to the proteins spike of the crown of Sars-Cov-2.

Why this appeal, even if in the form of a game? Because many more heads can make a difference in terms of results: good different solutions can be obtained at the same puzzle in tight times .

And in fact if you want to participate you must hurry. The competition closes on March 5.