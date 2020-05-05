and-love-will-be-made

“What will it be?” Sang Dalla and De Gregori. I have no means of making realistic predictions but I cultivate a healthy optimism for making utopian predictions. Might as well join the philosophers who composed works of idealistic possible scenarios such as Plato, Moro or Campanella. And it is on the concept of “possible” that I would like to build my hope. Attention, let it be clear, no dream can be realized without commitment, without sacrifice, without passion; philosophy, sorry if I always appeal to it, over the centuries it has prepared man for knowledge in order to give man himself the tools to be able to act (from pure reason to practical reason in short) . And that's where my big dream for the future, knowledge. I would like our country to reclaim the role of world cultural pole , I would like education to be the engine of the whole state. I wish politicians were inspired by Pericles rather than cynical screaming opium sellers; their mission is to educate and inform honestly and correctly, even at the cost of losing some consent: it is useless to sweeten the pill or to indulge the insane impulses of a feral soul that we all have, some more or less.

There are those who follow the fashion of the moment and those who change their beliefs (if they had any) just to harangue the crowd, those who have gone from alpha to omega without striking a blow, in the sunlight, with the silent consent of the multitude. This I believe is not the method by which the politician must face his mission. The politician must return to the country beauty and truth, not hatred, baseness and bestiality. And the only way to prevent this evil, because it is an evil, is to pursue the ultimate goal of existence which Aristotelian speaking is knowledge. Yes, my boys: study. Think a little, for the great Greek philosopher, wanting to simplify the concept, happiness coincides with knowledge, with knowledge. From here must begin the dream of each of us, that is to live in a better country. In a more learned republic you can live better and I'll explain why. There would be less violence, more dialogue, there would be more work because ignorance precludes and does not include, there would be more space for art as it proliferates in a state of well-being, we would have more time for otium and therefore for us themselves, to cultivate our passions.

We would have more time to go to the sea, to climb the mountains, to sing in the rain, we would have more time to make love and to have children. On the other hand, my friends, everything is already here, it is we who are missing. Perhaps the beauty of our land has made us lazy? So thought some philosophers of the early '900. They also claimed that our arts were frivolous because of the climate. We already have so many benefits from nature that paradoxically we have let ourselves go a little. Is it necessary to make the usual list? But we already know a lot: from the coasts to the Apennines, from Lampedusa to the Aosta Valley, we are the most beautiful nation of all the water surface. This is why we must not leave her alone, we must not abandon what we are underfoot because of the strange course of events. Italy, my friends, is our mom, let's be good children.

