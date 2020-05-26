andrea-bocelli-had-the-coronavirus:-«now-i-donate-plasma»

Andrea Bocelli had the coronavirus, and now has chosen to donate the plasma . This was revealed by the same tenor at the exit of the collection center of the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, where experimentation is underway – in the infectious disease department – to test Covid patients – 19 the plasma of those who have already healed. To accompany him, his wife Veronica Berti , also infected by the virus and now among donors.

The artist has told, as reported in Corriere della Sera, of not having had severe symptoms: just a little fever.

Two of his sons, he explained, also contracted the coronavirus. «We have overcome the disease very well», has made it known, «but it has been a bad experience ». The diagnosis arrived on 10 March, after having made the swab. “The pandemic that has troubled the world has involved, even in a very slight and almost asymptomatic way, also my person and some members of my family,” he added, “To not unnecessarily alarm my fans, and out of respect for those who have I contracted the virus with other consequences, and also to protect my family, I did not consider it appropriate to disclose the news “.

Now, however, he has chosen to give up privacy to participate in the plasma experimentation program: «I immediately replied 'present' to the possibility of donate blood for the Covid cure study. A small gesture – but indispensable – with which I do my small part ». During the quarantine, Bocelli continued to sing from his Tuscan home for the global beneficial concert One World Together, between Elton John and Lady Gaga. And then the eve of Easter was the protagonist of an extraordinary concert inside the Milan Cathedral , completely deserted.



READ ALSO

Andrea Bocelli, the most beautiful kiss

READ ALSO

Andrea Bocelli: «Then I put my head in order»

READ ALSO

Andrea Bocelli: the Easter concert-event live from the empty and silent Duomo