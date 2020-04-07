andrea-damante-confirms-the-flashback-with-giulia-de-lellis

For days the rumor of a flashback has been circulating between Giulia De Lellis and Andrea Damante . And now the ex tronista has taken care of confirming the rumors. During a live social with the duo of comedians Pio and Amedeo, pressed by a flurry of joking questions (“Did she come back to you? Or is it you who came back from you have to say it for the people … Amedeo's mother can't sleep, she must know “) at the end Andrea unbuttoned:” To Amedeo's mother you have to say that Giulia and Andrea have always loved each other ». Clarifying, however, that their story has started again after the end of that of De Lellis with the motorcyclist Andrea Iannone .

Giulia and Andrea are spending the quarantine together at her home, in Pomezia . And Damante also revealed some details of their daily life. For example, Giulia is a test cook: “She cooked amatriciana as a good Roman, and the other day a very good sea bass. She 's VERY GOOD”.



The confirmation at the flashback, in short, is official. But Giulia and Andrea's followers did not need it. Because they were already sure that the two were together again. For a variety of clues. First of all, some photos that portrayed them together with Pomezia, he holding shopping bags in his hand. And then Giulia had canceled a series of posts aggressive in which Andrea attacked. At the basis of their sudden separation – dated April 2018 – there has been a betrayal, that the girl put black on white : The horns are fine on everything. But I was better off without , a book that had all the air of final episode of the telenovela «Demellis».

Also because, in the meantime, Giulia seemed to have found new serenity with Iannone: inseparable and accomplices for over a year , in many they claimed that they would soon be married . And instead something broke: «If I haven't talked about Andrea for weeks I will smart enough to understand the situation, ”Giulia said last March in a video posted on her Instagram profile. Admitting: « It is a difficult moment ». Immediately afterwards, again via social media, Iannone's outburst had arrived: «In the latter period I measured myself but also all those who have been to me have been by my side and those who have not hesitated to get away ». At the time, many had thought that behind the departure of Giulia from Andrea there was a flashback with Damante. Now the rumor is confirmed, even if the ex tronista wanted to specify: « Me and Giulia are back together when between her and Iannone it was already over . “

Sentence that offered Pio and Amedeo the starting point for the umpteenth joke: « Whoever starts with Andrea Iannone then returns to the ex . It had happened to Belen and Stefano , now it has happened to you, Damellis. So I would recommend to all the girls who want to go back to their ex to get a bottannarella from Iannone. Do you agree, Andrea? “. «For now, randomness, it has always been like this. To dispel the myth there could be, you have to see if Andrea agrees “, replied the former tronista.

