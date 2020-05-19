andrea-delogu-towards-«life-in-live-summer»?

TV looks ahead, reinvents itself and adapts itself. And so, given the emergency situation that swept the spring schedule, many daytime programs are extended until the end of June, including Live Life with Alberto Matano and Lorella Cuccarini who, to tell the truth, never stopped in the middle of the coronavirus. The new summer version will therefore start in early July until the end of August and the first names and the first rumors begin to boil in the Rai pot.

The last one reports it TvBlog that, after putting on the plate the hypothesis of Laura Chimenti, historical journalist of Tg1 of the 20, displaces everyone with a fresh name, known above all on Raidue and on the radio: Andrea Delogu.

The presenter, in fact, could land at the conduction of Life in Live Summer together with the former director of TG2 Marcello Masi , currently driving the Saturday edition of Green Line . An unpublished couple, therefore, but no less strong. In particular, the Delogu could be the right face at the right time: there has been talk for years of the generational stagnation of the conductors of the public service and its name, not yet well known to the afternoon public of Raiuno, could be the breath of fresh air that it took.

The experience, after all, is all there: from the success of Stracult on Raidue to programs like Back all! 30 and praise, B as Saturday and Talk to her on Fox Life, Andrea Delogu in his career has shown an incredible familiarity in direct and in the mastery of spaces. If his name is confirmed or it was only a hypothesis we will find out only in the coming weeks, but the fact that the upper floors are thinking of a revolution in this sense is certainly encouraging. Especially since, since September, there is talk of a radical change for La Vita in Diretta, which could return to the single conduction and no longer in pairs exactly as when it was baptized by Michele Cucuzza.

