andrea-di-york-in-sarah-ferguson's-photo:-«proud-of-my-united-family»

«I am so proud of our united and loving family», writes Sarah Ferguson on Instagram as a comment to an image, never seen before, in which she poses with her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenia, and her ex-husband Andrea di York.

Fergie, as the Duchess is affectionately known, wanted to celebrate “International Family Day”. The very natural and joyful shot confirms that the relationships between her and Prince Andrea, from whom she divorced in 1996, are always lying down.

It is not a simple postcard, but the first true message of serenity, after a long turbulent period.

The son of Queen Elizabeth has shown herself as little as possible since, last November, she was forced to abandon the assignments royalty , due to the aftermath of the Epstein case . Andrea, in fact, admitted to being linked by a long friendship with the businessman, convicted of child trafficking and who committed suicide in prison last summer.

Precisely because of the scandal, the daughter Beatrice of York Had to postpone the wedding date twice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi which was supposed to take place on 29 in the Chapel of St. James's Palace. The grandmother-Queen, not wanting her granddaughter “suffered from the problems of his father “, had granted to celebrate the reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace . It would have been an undertone wedding, without a procession of carriages or probably a live broadcast , but it was finally taking shape. Then, however, the coronavirus emergency arrived . To avoid gatherings the spouses had to cancel the reception . And they started evaluating a private ceremony In which only close friends and relatives should have participated. Instead, in the end Beatrice decided to postpone the wedding. To celebrate them with great pomp in 2021. When, hopefully, scandals and pandemics will be only a distant memory.

