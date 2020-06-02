andrea-di-york-will-not-return-to-public-life,-“it's-a-straw-fire”

No plan to bring Prince Andrea back to life. Palace sources have explained how the British crown wants to keep the Duke of York away from his subjects, from the myriad of public commitments that, as a rule, gives its natural course to royal existence. The “accident” Jeffrey Epstein would have represented a point of no return and the Queen Finally, Elizabeth II would have opened her eyes, realizing how “toxic” her son's presence could turn out to be.

Prince Andrew, who denied having relations with seventeen-year-old Virginia Roberts last November, showed no remorse for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein nor regretted the financial chaos that followed his television appearance.

The Duke of York, shortly after lending himself to the BBC interview, paid to Amanda Thirsk , his private secretary, 355, 297 thousand pounds. The payment, which arrived the day after Thirsk's resignation, was however classified as “unauthorized”, and Prince Andrea found himself having to answer for it.

The Duke of York, on the money paid to his former employee, did not say a word, but more was asked of him by the subjects of the monarchy. Together with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the prince seems to have a debt of approximately 6 million pounds with Isabelle de Louvre, lady from whom she bought the chalet in Verbier, Switzerland . The couple should have paid the French lady the beauty of 18 million pounds, but one third of the sum is missing from the appeal.

The de Louvre would then have threatened to appeal to the court and Queen Elizabeth II would get in the way. Sources close to Her Majesty have explained how she is determined to pay the remaining 6 million herself to keep her son out of court. The balance, however, would have definitively compromised the possibility of a public rehabilitation for Andrea, defined as a “straw fire”.

