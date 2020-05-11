andrea-rinaldi-died:-he-was-19-years-old,-he-was-an-atalanta-school-talent

He was only 19 years old. And all life ahead. He was a boy, he was a young footballer, his name was Andrea Rinaldi. He died this morning following a brain aneurysm. He had been sick on Sunday afternoon while training at his home, like so many other colleagues in this Coronavirus emergency period. He was immediately transported to the Varese hospital, but his condition was very serious. The announcement of the death has arrived today, his agent, Marco Montesarchio, communicated it with a post on Facebook.

Andrea was from Cermenate, in the Como area, and was born on 23 June of 2000 at the Carate Brianza hospital. After a brief transition in the Monza youth team, he had grown up in Atalanta. To bring him to Zingonia were the observers of the Bergamo club, who have always been sifting the fields of Lombardy in search of the most promising talents. Andrea played in the middle of the field. It was a dynamic mezzala, he had a glance, good geometries and everything left to think of a career full of satisfactions. It was inspired by Gattuso, ex Milan flag, World Champion with the Azzurri in 2006, today on the Napoli bench.

Atalanta remembers him with an affectionate post: « That kind smile of yours will always remain alive in the heart of who has had the good fortune to meet you ». He had arrived in the Nerazzurri at 13 years. He had done all the drawing, with guys who are today looking for their destiny in the various clubs of the peninsula. With L'Under 17 of Atalanta Rinaldi had won the Scudetto and Super Cup, so much so that he also deserved a call in the Under National team 18. When Atalanta decided two years ago to make him experience in the minor categories, Andrea greeted his companions and clubs: “” I have to start writing saying thank you, but a simple “thank you” is not enough. I spent the best 5 years here in Bergamo that a boy could have lived “.

Atalanta this year had filmed it outright at Legnano, in Serie D. The right place to play continuously and “make apprenticeship”, as they say; after the seasons with Imolese and Mezzolara. A step back to take a run-up, but fate has interrupted dramatically. The companions and the technical and managerial staff of Legnano are upset. They honored him as follows: « He was a golden boy – reads the heartfelt press release of the Serie D club – Never a word out of place, never a controversy. We gather around his family, the tragedy that struck us was unimaginable. Run and play up there for your Legnano, we will always have you in our hearts “.

His agent, Montesarchio, wrote this emotional memory on Facebook: «It was an honor to have you among my clients and I will like to remember you, so, with the motto that represented you so much and that you also wrote on your Facebook page: If you don't fight for what you want, don't cry for what you lose “.