andrew-leatherbarrow:-«cities-deserted-during-the-lockdown,-like-those-in-chernobyl»

The white buildings with the large square windows, the tufts of grass among the cracks in the asphalt and the signs of pharmacies and shops still intact: in Pripyat, time stopped on that morning of 1986 during which the inhabitants were forced to abandon their homes because a few days earlier there had been an accident at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl and the authorities had ordered him to evacuate the area. They had told them it was a precaution and that once the radiation was contained, they would return, but the workers and the elders knew in their hearts that this was a farewell and that they would never return to Pripyat, and so it was.

The city, which is located in the north-west of Ukraine, is still there, imprisoned by a spell, exactly like the images of the capitals that crowded the sites around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. “Seeing photos of cities without a soul around made me immediately think of Chernobyl: as if a biological war had broken out with deserted, but undamaged cities” says Andrew Leatherbarrow , author of the book Chernobyl 01 : 23: 40 published in Italy by Salani Editore , to which Craig Marzin was inspired to shoot the miniseries Chernobyl which, after having won three Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, arrives in the clear on La7 in the early evening starting from Thursday 18 June.

«I thought of Pripyat in the phase immediately following the disaster, and it is impossible not to find analogies with what we are experiencing »Andrew says in connection on Skype, white shirt and a wrinkle of concentration on the forehead. Originally from Scotland but residing in the north-west of England with his family for four years now, Leatherbarrow is the first to tell the story of the Chernobyl tragedy in all its facets,

focusing not only on the devastating effects that the explosion of the reactor 4 of the plant had on the civilized world, but also on the human causes and errors that led to that point of no return, to that catastrophe that Andrew tries to explain for the first time in an understandable language. In the book, which collects the details of the night of 26 April of 1986 , when Anatolij Djatlov prepares a safety test that causes an instability of the reaction and the uncovering of the upper bar of the core, Leatherbarrow also talks about his first visit to Pripyat, the town closest to the power station, in 2011 : a a fundamental experience not only to deepen his studies, but also to deal directly with the immutability of those places still full of radiation, with that uninhabited world that seems to be the still image of a black screen. There Andrew moves with a group of enthusiasts, enters the abandoned buildings and takes hundreds of photos of a reality that no longer exists, but that someone strives to make more grotesque than it is. At some point, in fact, the author manifests all his bewilderment at having stumbled upon a doll with a gas mask on it evidently placed there by some inappropriate visitor: «I have always maintained the belief that nothing should be moved during explorations» Andrew explains.

«There are many people who take part in what, in jargon, are called urban exploration , that is explorations of abandoned places. Part of this activity is precisely documenting what you see in images, but this spirit of observation increasingly gives way to a sensationalist culture in which people deliberately move things to make them seem more frightening, but for me it is stupid. I am convinced 100% that they should not do it, it is in bad taste »insists Leatherbarrow before describing the sensation experienced during the filming of Chernobyl : in 2018, in fact, Andrew joins the troupe in Lithuania, where most of the scenes were shot, to contribute to the operation. “I felt comfortable there, I don't know why but I felt an affinity with the old Soviet and Eastern European culture: I walked on my own in those places at night for a long time, exploring. It was like getting into the minds of people who have seen and smelled those smells over time “. Needless to say, seeing the series on TV, which gathered one of the highest ratings in the history of Rotten Tomatoes , was an extraordinary satisfaction, difficult to quantify: «I was a little worried that the people who were there didn't actually catch the drama and that they made jokes or joked about it. When I saw the set of the control room, however, it was like living a dream, a strange reality: the result went beyond my expectations “.

The theme of the nuclear disaster, of which Leatherbarrow does not spare any detail, from the effects of radiation on humans to the killing operation of all the pets left in Pripyat at the time of evacuation, continues to represent a fixed point for the author, who is currently working on his new book, this time dedicated to the tragedy of Fukushima. «The most important lesson of Fukushima and Chernobyl is to accept that nothing is perfect, and that everything can always be improved : the problems of Fukushima were the same that Chernobyl had because in both cases we did not want to fix a problem that we were aware of. In the case of the Soviet Union they did not want to be in an uncomfortable situation in the face of the West at the height of the Cold War, and in the case of Japan they did not want to admit that they had flaws in a system that they considered perfect “says Leatherbarrow who, despite everything, says he is in favor of nuclear power or that the necessary safety standards are guaranteed to avoid disasters that affect the world. “The nuclear industry should take an example from the aviation industry because every time there is an air disaster, one wonders for a long time so that this does not happen again. I honestly think that the most important things in this sense are to improve and be transparent “.

