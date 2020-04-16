angelina-jolie-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus:-“love-one-another-and-protect-children”

During the emergency coronavirus Angelina Jolie does not stand by and watch. The forty-four-year-old diva, after donating one million dollars to the charity No Kid Hungry who distributes meals to the most needy American children , returns to thinking to the others. First with an article on the columns of Time and then with a discussion via video chat with Dr. Nadine Burke Harris , Surgeon General of California (i.e. the state's primary public health spokesperson).

The diva, who is spending the isolation with her six children, at this moment thinks above all of the children. In recent days she had spoken of those who they will not be able to return to school due to the economic crisis generated by the pandemic. Now he has invited not to forget those who because of Covid – 19 find themselves in unsafe living conditions , perhaps with parents violent: “Children are less likely to contract the virus, but are particularly vulnerable to the side effects of the pandemic on society and deserve special attention”. Because right now « are deprived of support networks that help them manage certain situations : their friends, the teachers they trust, extracurricular activities, time spent at home of relatives that allows them to escape from violent environments ». The economic consequences of Covid – 19 have been brutal . A large number of people found themselves jobless overnight, and their families plunged into economic uncertainty: «We know that stress at home increases the risk of domestic violence , in an economically developed society as in a refugee camp “.

Angelina Jolie then spoke of the importance of maintaining contacts between people even in quarantine: « Love each other , stay in touch with the people you can't meet. If you really love someone, make yourself heard. Be present (even if at a distance), be supportive, keep your eyes open and pay attention to what is happening to the people around you . Don't think “these are none of my business” ». The diva, who is a Special Envoy of the United Nations Refugee Agency, understood many years ago that turning your face to problems is not an option. Because crying does not solve the problems: « As a grandmother I met many years ago said to me,” I don't need your tears, but your help “. This is how I started “.

