angelina-jolie,-love-for-daughters-(with-the-pillow-in-her-hand)

These are not simple weeks for Angelina Jolie . The American actress, in fact, revealed on Time – in occasion of the women's day – which her older daughters have recently had of serious health problems : « Zahara has spent the past two months in and out of the room operating theater “, writes the Hollywood star,” Shiloh instead has undergone hip surgery and is on the way of healing . “

Words followed by taking photos by Angelina, immortalized right outside the health facility while helping her girls: sunglasses , black coat and in hand the cushion of Shiloh, who approaches slowly towards the car together with Zahara. Mother Angelina then arrives again to help her daughters , holding crutches when it comes of to board the car .

«I saw my daughters take care each other », writes Angelina. “Even my youngest daughter, Vivienne ( present with his brother Knox , ed), he learned to be a nurse with his sister, and then he helped the next time . I saw all my girls drop anything and get to first place for each other. I felt their joy in being at the service of those who love “.

«It was my daughters who encouraged me to write because they understand that facing a medical challenge , struggling to heal, is something of which be proud . ” By the way, Zahara's and Shiloh's troubles of greeting perhaps reveal the reason for the absence of Brad Pitt ai Bafta : word had spread that he had a engagement with the eldest son, Maddox , but instead it is probable that he was with his daughters.

Setting aside grudges and helping out to the indefatigable Angelina.

