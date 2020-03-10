angelina-jolie-reveals:-“two-of-my-daughters-have-undergone-surgery”

Angelina Jolie , mother of six children, revealed that two of them – the fifteen-year-old Zahara and the thirteen year old Shiloh – « have undergone surgery ». The actress told it in an article she wrote on Time on the occasion of International Women's Day: « Zahara has spent the last two months inside and outside the operating room , and days ago Shiloh underwent hip surgery . The girls know I'm writing these things. I respect their privacy and we discussed it together.

They encouraged me to write because they understand that facing a medical challenge, fighting to survive and heal, is something to be proud of ». The star also revealed that the two sisters “took care of each other”. And that also his other children – Maddox , 18, Pax , 16, and the twins Vivienne and Knox , 11 – «they were very sweet and very supportive».

A source said that to People that the girls are now better: « They are in the healing phase ». And that when they were in the hospital, Jolie always remained by their side: « He was in the pediatric ward in pajamas ». Also dad Brad Pitt wanted to be close to the girls. Last February the star did not he had presented himself at the delivery of the Bafta 2020 (it had been Margot Robbie to collect his prize for best supporting actor for There was once in … Hollywood ). And her spokeswoman explained that was unable to participate in “because of family obligations” . Now that Angelina has spoken publicly about her daughters' interventions, a friend of Pitt has revealed that the actor remained in Los Angeles just to support Zahara and Shiloh: « Children for Brad come first . “

