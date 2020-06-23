aniye-by,-the-digital-fashion-show-(with-chiara-ferragni)

There was no audience in the room, but it was virtually present. Aniye By has not given up on her catwalk, by airing her fashion show on social media. The protagonist is the PE collection 2021, unveiled under the eyes of the only special guest of the evening , Chiara Ferragni , physically present at the Magazzini Generali in Milan where the fashion show was held. To do the rest, the social public, connected to admire the new creations of the brand of Alessandra Marchi , a concentrate of innovation and explosiveness.

Browse gallery

An unusual event, albeit akin to the times we are experiencing, which has made it possible to cancel the borders and to involve a large worldwide audience by involving him in the round. All with the plus of an artist, Ghali , one of the hot names of the Italian music scene, who with his special contribution made the show even more exciting.

Ghali

READ ALSO

Dior parades in Lecce

READ ALSO

Costumes, a summer in one color