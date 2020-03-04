anna-tatangelo-and-gigi-d'alessio,-is-(again)-farewell:-“our-paths-are-divided”

Love at the end of the line for Anna Tatangelo and Gigi D'Alessio . The rumors had been chasing each other for a while, but the two singers wanted to confirm it only now, with a note written on Instagram. The same words, shared by both: « We haven't been together for a while» , let us know in no uncertain terms, «We tried, in every way, but we didn't succeed . It happens to many, it happened to us too. Our paths are divided , but I am sure that we will always walk next to each other for our son Andrea “.

Fifty years he, 32 she, had fallen in love 14 years ago, when their relationship gave scandal for the age difference and the previous marriage of the Neapolitan singer (with Carmela Barbato). Together they had a son, Andrea, and never married. They had left in the summer 2017, and then found themselves a year later. When on the stage of Sanremo 2019 she sang about the reunion: Our souls at night . And when Gigi commented: «Now we are together, and better than before », telling of those loves that make huge turns and then return.

Unfortunately, sometimes, not forever. The singers do not add explanations, nor do they let out the reasons. All that remains is to write “the end”.

