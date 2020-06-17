anna-tatangelo-has-become-blonde:-new-hair,-new-life

One million and 600 thousand followers and one post. After a long silence Anna Tatangelo reappears on Instagram . His profile as a clean slate on which to write and document a new phase of life. Via all the previous shots, space for a new Anna, different but always sexy, and above all, blonde as never seen before. The caption speaks clearly (and Neapolitan): “Mann'itt nun keeps his head well”, or “They told me that I have no head in place”.

THE ASH BLONDE THAT IS GOOD FOR MORE

To us beautyhaolic but it seems so. The ash and cold tone of the renewed foliage, with black roots in plain sight (as Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian have shown, among others, before her), she adapts perfectly to the olive complexion and Mediterranean features of the singer. So much so that it is the change hair look was highly appreciated , given that the shot collected thousands and thousands of likes and approval comments in no time, including many celebrities such as Mariano Di Vaio, Salvatore Esposito, Syria, Giorgia and Gianluca Ginoble. Not only the new color, also the cut hits the mark : a long bob with soft waves to immediately take notes and book the coiffeur.

THE NEW BLONDES

We know well that when a woman makes a extreme makeover, his life is taking a different turn and, in fact, it is precisely the case of Lady Tata who, having put an end to her marriage to Gigi D'Alessio, is launching herself towards new projects, including an expected new album ( you already bet on the summer hit). Always blackberry, the singer of Sora has converted to blonde as, in the last months of lockdown and post quarantine, other celebs have done before her: from Kaia Gerber who cleared her helmet with hydrogen peroxide Millie Bobby Brown who tried extension platinatissime, from Melissa Satta and Federica Nargi who showed off via social shatush and light shots up Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner which even dusted off a trend of the early 2000s, the streaks.

In the gallery all the celebs new blondes, between returns and head shots. In view of the summer, will each head be illuminated?

READ ALSO

Melissa Satta and her new super bright shatush for the summer 2020

READ ALSO

Hair color 2020: the new shatush arrives

READ ALSO

How stars can lighten their hair at home