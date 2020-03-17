anna-wintour-postpones-the-met-gala-2020-(and-attacks-trump)

The Met Gala, the most anticipated fashion evening of the year, has been officially postponed due to the Coronavirus emergency , so every part of the world is taking measures with the aim of slowing down the pandemic: we will have to wait a little longer then, before admiring the glossy red carpet on the steps of the New York museum, with the most elegant, extravagant and scenographic looks sported by celebrities.

The tragic irony of fate meant that this year's theme was precisely the value of time, what millions of people find themselves rediscovering in this period of quarantine . The gala should have been held on May 4 , but given that many countries, including the United States, are only starting to adopt more stringent measures in these hours, there are high chances that in a month and a half many cultural institutions will still be closed.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art had already announced the closing “until further notice” last Thursday, after two employees showed the symptoms of the virus : the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in America then warned over the weekend that meetings with multiple of 50 people for the next eight weeks, and by virtue of this new information the museum has decided that all events scheduled until 15 may be canceled or postponed.

To declare instead, specifically, the postponement of the Met Gala 2020, was Anna Wintour, director of Vogue America and historical godmother of the event : «Like all the others, I have experienced this COVID crisis – 19 as a series of frantic developments, in which you never know what each new day will bring »he wrote on the site of the magazine.

Yet another demonstration of how many challenges the world of fashion and culture are facing, as a repercussion of global issues and much broader policies : “One fact, however, remains stubbornly unchanged,” Wintour continued, “President Trump. I, like many of us, was shocked at how it responded to the pandemic. The optimistic and factless reassurances (…) the claims about a “foreign virus”, the narcissistic ease with which he passed the blame on others, his dishonesty with the American people and, worse still, his shocking lack of empathy and compassion for those who suffer and are afraid ». A decisive attack by the undisputed fashion empress. Who gave lessons – and this is not the first time – on how much the stance and critical thinking not only never go out of style, but are fundamental for those who have a media impact, in fashion and in the media.

