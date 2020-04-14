annalisa:-«virtual-concerts-don't-make-sense»

Houseparty , house party. A sign of these times of forced isolation, in which we meet only virtually. It is the title of Annalisa's new single, anticipation of an album that should have been released in this period but whose release has been postponed to 18 September. And, to stay consistent with the topic, the meeting with reporters is on the House Party group video call app. Annalisa speaks from her home in Savona, where she spends her days in the small study.

House Party looks like an “instant song”, made especially for these days of confinement.

«Actually it was a coincidence, it was a surprise to find myself with this mirror song of these times. I wrote it months ago. The theme is who we are when we are at home and nobody sees us, when we are not on social networks and we don't take pictures. We only know that person in the end “.

What do you think of the Tiziano Ferro case? A What time… what does the singer asked the government for clarity on the possibility of resuming with concerts and on social media has been overwhelmed with criticism.

«Unfortunately in Italy it is still difficult to conceive music as a work sector, which employs many people. We are not only us privileged singers, this is a world that works thanks to a myriad of professionals who are at the risk of losing their jobs at the moment. Titian did very well to ask the government for answers, he did it on behalf of all the workers, not for himself or for us “.

Why did you decide to postpone the release of the album?

“It would have been a half-way out, without the opportunity to meet people, with instores and concerts. A record also experiences live encounters “.

How do you imagine Phase 2?

«We are experimenting with alternative ways of doing many things, for example promotion, with interviews in video calls, or aperitifs on Skype with fans. But live shows are a separate matter: it is impossible to think of doing concerts distancing people. I hope that we will return to the concert we all know as soon as we can “.

House Party reflects the mood of the album?

«Yes, it is very representative. It was produced by Michele Canova, like all the other songs on the album. It is the right compromise between lightness and reflection “.

What is the first thing you dream of doing once the quarantine ends?

«I want to have a mega party with my family and friends. I imagine it in the open air, in the countryside, with a lot of people “.